Freshly Introduces FreshlyWell - A Dedicated Business Arm Delivering Mealtime Solutions to Employers, Organizations and Member Communities

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly , the leading prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced the launch of FreshlyWell , a dedicated B2B arm designed to help organizations nourish their people—at scale, wherever they are.

Freshly began with a simple seed: to make eating better effortless, in a world where convenience equaled compromise. FreshlyWell is an extension of that vision, offering mealtime solutions that serve the nuanced needs of organizations across a range of markets–including employers, healthcare systems, universities, senior living, hospitality and more. FreshlyWell's affordable and healthy meal service has flexibility at its foundation; its diverse and rotating menu of ready-to-eat meals can be stocked on-site in Freshly Smart Fridges, cafés and micromarkets, or delivered to people at home through exclusive discounts and subsidies.

"Today's landscape has sparked renewed conversations around wellness, and there's a call for industry organizations to prioritize the wellbeing of their people," said Anna Fabrega, Freshly CEO. "With over 80% of Americans not meeting U.S. dietary recommendations, we know that providing nourishing food is no longer a consideration; it's a necessity. We're proud to introduce customized offerings that address a variety of needs for organizations and provide long-term, meaningful impact for their people."

Alongside FreshlyWell's launch, the company is pleased to announce some of its first partners including Mercedes-Benz U.S. International , ClassPass , Northwell Health , citizenM and Rutgers University-Upward Bound , among others. Employees and/or members of these organizations have access to Freshly's nutritious meals through exclusive programs that put health and convenience front and center.

FreshlyWell is now providing convenient nourishment for employers, organizations and member communities across the country. Partners who are interested in supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of their people through delicious and balanced meals can learn more at https://well.freshly.com/ .

ABOUT FRESHLYWELL

