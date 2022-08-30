Providence Health Plan Names Michael Mathias as New Chief Information Officer

Mathias Will Drive Innovation and Alignment Across the Organization's Information Technology and Business Strategies

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan (PHP), a regional not-for-profit health plan, has named Michael Mathias as the organization's Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Mathias will drive the strategy and adoption of information technology (IT) systems for the organization. An innovative leader, he will also oversee alignment of PHP's business strategy and IT operations. He assumed the role on August 29, 2022.

Michael Mathias, Chief Information Officer at Providence Health Plan (PRNewswire)

Mathias previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Blue Shield of California. During his nearly ten-year tenure with the organization, he oversaw the company's IT delivery, strategy, operations, and architecture. He was accountable for end-to-end service delivery across the health plan business including its individual, commercial, and government market segments. Mathias also held a dual role serving as the organization's Executive Vice President of Customer Service, leading the health plan's business operations involving customer experience and improving outcomes for members.

"PHP has made tremendous steps to continue its evolution as an organization and I'm thrilled for this opportunity to help them continue to reach its enterprise goals," said Mathias. "Healthcare is undergoing a massive digital transformation that shows no signs of slowing down. I am committed to driving innovation for PHP so it can continue to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to members."

Mathias has more than 25 years of healthcare experience, earning him a place in CIO Magazine's CIO Hall of Fame and as a 2019 recipient of the Bay Area CIO Leadership Association's CIO of the Year ORBIE Award. Throughout his career, Mathias has focused on moving healthcare into the digital age, but it's not what he wants to be known for. Instead, Mathias wants his legacy to involve developing the next generation of business leaders.

"To have a leader with the expertise, passion, and Mission focus of Mathias at PHP is invaluable," said Don Antonucci, Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored that Michael has chosen to join PHP and share his ability to effectively navigate the ongoing information technology transformation of healthcare. His knowledge and experience will help drive technology innovations at PHP, moving us closer to our goal of all members having the opportunity to achieve true health."

Prior to Blue Shield of California, Mathias spent more than a decade and a half at Aetna, where he held numerous roles including Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Mathias is PHP's second recent hire, joining Cheryl Morrison-Bornstein, who started her role as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in June.

About Providence Health Plan

Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit healthcare collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive healthcare, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

