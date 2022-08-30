Vitech Hosts the 2022 VitechCONNECT Annual Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group hosted the VitechCONNECT Annual Summit at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C. on August 24-26. The conference had nearly 230 attendees, which included Vitech customers and prospects from insurance, public pension, and Taft-Hartley organizations, as well as leading industry experts and partners. The theme of this year's conference, "Next-Generation Innovation," explored the power of leading-edge technology, digital transformation, and what's next in today's fast-paced, data-driven landscape.

Software for Insurance, Retirement & Investment Administration. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com (PRNewsFoto/Vitech) (PRNewswire)

Vitech's CEO Richard Hart welcomed attendees with a review of the events that have shaped the insurance and retirement industries over the past two years and how Vitech is transforming to exceed new customer expectations. A full agenda included strategic discussions and presentations, a conversation with Chief Product Officer Ali Kheirolomoom on the latest next-generation innovations of V3locity, and a keynote speech from leading strategic futurist, Nancy Giordano. Ms. Giordano spoke on how organizations can prioritize and transform strategic approaches to keep pace with today's evolving culture.

The summit also included segments on industry hot topics and Vitech's product strategies. Highlights included:

Craig Weber , insurance practice leader at Cognizant, spoke about the importance of customer-centric digital experiences

Michael Reilly , insurance underwriting lead at Accenture, presented an overview of how operational efficiency can be improved with automation and advanced analytics

Terry Buechner , global insurance core systems lead at AWS, teamed with Paul Kelly , Vitech's SVP of cloud operations, to discuss the impact of the cloud paradigm on today's markets

A panel of experts from leading advisory firms discussed how to leverage technology to reach multi-generational audiences. Panelists included John Keddy from Aite-Novarica, Karen Monks from Celent, Nick Rockwell from Eastbridge Consulting Group, and Akio Tagawa from Linea Solutions

"VitechCONNECT is a platform for our customers to gain valuable industry insights to drive their innovation journeys," said Richard Hart, Vitech's CEO. "Our success is tied to the success of our clients, and we are proud to help make a difference in their organizations."

"The annual summit is always an exciting opportunity to connect with our clients for collaborative inspiration and engagement," said Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Vitech's chief marketing officer. "The return to a live format made this year's program even more gratifying and successful, along with the enthusiasm of our attendees and the invaluable efforts of the Vitech team."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefits and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group