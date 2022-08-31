Respected industry leader joins Board's Risk and Finance & Investment committees

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding President and Co-Founder Patty Arvielo is joining the Western Alliance Bancorporation Board as a Director as well as its Risk and Finance & Investment committees.

Patty Arvielo Elected to Western Alliance Bancorporation Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

Arvielo, a first-generation Hispanic American, brings 41+ years of financial industry experience to the newly elected role. She currently heads up Sales & Operations for New American Funding, one of the nation's largest independent mortgage lenders. Under her leadership, the company has achieved record-breaking growth the past two years.

"I have experienced first-hand the customer-centric approach Western Alliance brings to its clients," said Arvielo. "As an entrepreneur myself, I am so pleased to have the opportunity to serve on the board of a company that delivers on responsiveness, adds value through highly tailored solutions and expertise, and operates with an innovative mindset."

An award-winning maverick and influential leader, Arvielo has built a diverse workforce comprised of 56% women and 45% minorities. She supports an inclusive environment with opportunities for growth and advancement through several key mentorship programs.

In addition, Arvielo has led New American Funding to be the #1 retail lender to Hispanics with a higher percentage of loans to Hispanics than any other top-25 lender. To accomplish this feat, Arvielo created the company's Latino Focus initiative that focuses on increasing homeownership in the Hispanic community. Arvielo also developed the New American Dream initiative to boost homeownership in Black communities.

Arvielo is a member of many boards that impact the industry, including the Mortgage Bankers Association Residential Board of Governors, the Latino Donor Collaborative Board, the Mortgage Bankers Association Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council, and the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee.

To learn more about Arvielo, please visit PattyArvielo.com.

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. She created the company's award-winning Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black homebuyers. She serves on numerous committees and is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events nationwide. Patty also serves on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters® of Orange County. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County.

