3Phase Elevator and KOCH Elevator Announce Merger

RENO, Nev., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Phase Elevator, a leading independent elevator and escalator services provider, has merged with KOCH Elevator, a provider of top-tier maintenance, repair, modernization and testing services for all types and brands of commercial elevators and vertical conveyance systems in the Reno/Sparks, NV and Lake Tahoe, CA markets. The merger provides 3Phase a stronger regional presence in these markets where it already has a strong foothold with Specialized Elevator from San Francisco to San Diego.

KOCH Elevator, a locally owned independent elevator company, takes pride in providing quality service and making each customer a priority. The company has achieved growth by building long-term relationships with its customers and targeting specific modernization projects where it has expertise. The existing KOCH Elevator team, led by Mike Koch who will remain with the company through the initial transition, will continue to be managed by Jason Harrison going forward. KOCH Elevator will continue to operate under the KOCH Elevator brand with the same local people, providing the same hometown service.

"We have built a strong, local, and trustworthy business in the Northern NV and Lake Tahoe area since our inception in 2002. I am confident that our crews and leadership will remain some of the best around," said Mike Koch. "Our approach will continue to be focused on being agile, and fair, and having the best interest of the customer in mind. We feel that joining the 3Phase/Specialized Elevator family will not only allow Koch Elevator to retain its local identity, but also help propel us to the next level of service, being more resourceful and more powerful than ever before." Lisa Koch added, "We are proud of where we have come from and where things are headed. This is a great opportunity for our community and our loyal Koch Elevator customers."

"Deepening our presence in the Northern NV and Lake Tahoe, CA areas has been a strategic priority for 3Phase, and KOCH Elevator boasts a stellar reputation in this market that will complement the Specialized team. When we first met Lisa and Mike, we knew they were like- minded partners," said Mike Strachan, CEO of 3Phase Elevator. "This partnership further establishes our presence as a leading provider in the West."

Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Canton, Mass., 3Phase Elevator is a leading independent provider of elevator and escalator maintenance, repair, modernization and new installation services in 20 states across the United States and the District of Columbia. The company has grown in part through 20 acquisitions of other leading independent elevator and escalator service providers. Today, 3Phase maintains more than 25,000 units for building owners and property managers at a wide variety of property types across the country.

