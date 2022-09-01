Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO Inna Braverman to Speak at Calcalist's 2022 Mind the Tech NY Conference

Eco Wave Power Founder and CEO Inna Braverman to Speak at Calcalist's 2022 Mind the Tech NY Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Inna Braverman, the company's founder and CEO, will speak at Calcalist's international Mind the Tech NY Conference, which gathers Israel's top high-tech and investment executives for a series of discussions with United States business leaders on the most pressing issues of today's high-tech world.

Mind the Tech NY 2022 will take place September 14 and 15 at Apella Alexandria in New York City and will bring together the brilliant minds behind some of the most innovative technologies and companies in both Israel and the United States.

Notable speakers at Mind the Tech NY include:

Israel Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Orit Farkash-Hacohen ,

Bank Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman ,

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion ,

Blackstone Chief Technology Officer John Stecher , and

Nas CEO Nuseir Yassin.

Braverman will be participating during the invitation-only Women Entrepreneurship Roundtable, which shall take place at 2 PM (NYC time) at the Apella Alexandria. This roundtable will feature exclusive discussions between investors and entrepreneurs on the secrets to success for women-led startups in the U.S market.

Inna Braverman will be joined at the roundtable by Team8 Managing Partner Galia Beer Gabel, Leumi Tech CEO Timor Arbel Sadras, and Incapital Ventures Co-founder & Managing Partner Inbar Haham. The discussion will be led by Keren Hod, Founder and CEO of WE – Women Entrepreneurship.

"I'm excited to share some of the knowledge and insights I gained through my journey with Eco Wave Power – from founding the company when I was 24 till now, when Eco Wave Power recently became a NASDAQ-listed company," said Inna Braverman.

"We are excited to have Inna join our roundtable during Calcalist's Mind the Tech NYC conference. We hope her journey with Eco Wave Power will inspire young women to pursue their passion and fulfill their potential, even in traditionally male-dominated industries such as the energy sector," said Keren Hod, Founder and CEO of WE – Women Entrepreneurship.

More information about the event, along with ticket sales, can be found here.

Calcalist's Mind the Tech NY is the second conference Braverman will be speaking at during her current visit to the United States. On September 8th , Braverman will speak in Vox's CODE Conference in Los Angeles, joining tech executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, and Entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

For more info about The Code Conference please see the following link: https://voxmediaevents.com/code2022

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 327.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For additional investor/media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

wave@fnkir.com

Media Inquiries:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies

+1.412.445.7719

jscott@vectisstrategies.com

About WE – Women Entrepreneurship

WE is a non-profit global organization that promotes women's entrepreneurship, operating 10 branches around the world.

WE aspires to provide women with the tools and abilities for entrepreneurship by providing hands-on tools, practical skills, hosting inspiration events, programs and creating a supportive community that will help guide and inspire young women to fulfill their potential.

Selected students are accepted to participate in WE's entrepreneurship program alongside outstanding and promising female students to gain tools, knowledge, understanding, and inspiration on launching personal initiatives. The program hosts top leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, and investors who share their knowledge and personal experiences.

By joining WE, the participants gain skills in leadership, networking, pitching ideas, storytelling, creative thinking, fundraising, teamwork, business communication and more.

The program is operating at top universities: Harvard, Columbia, MIT, Technion, Tel Aviv University, Ben Gurion University and more.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/3623777/1621594.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/mind-the-tech-conference--social-media,c3084819 mind the tech conference -social media

View original content:

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB