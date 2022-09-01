IDEAL AGENT® HIRES FORMER KELLER OFFER COO TO LEAD CASH OFFER PLATFORM, IDEAL OFFER

Gayln Ziegler joins as company experiences rapid growth in iBuyer market

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAL AGENT®, the premier full-service real estate technology company, hires Gayln Ziegler as SVP of Offers to lead its Cash Offer Platform, IDEAL OFFER™. IDEAL AGENT® recently launched its Cash Offer & Leaseback programs for home sellers and is seeing a rapid increase in demand. The program allows clients the ability to forgo listing, showings, and open houses, providing multiple cash offers through its network of investors, guaranteeing top dollar for home sellers. IDEAL AGENT® provides the most options when selling, allowing the client to close at their convenience or after finding their new home through its multiple lease back options.

Gayln brings over 20 years' experience in real estate, including individual brokerage firm ownership & management, regional launch of Opendoor and most recently COO of Keller Offers, a division of Keller Williams that offers Cash Offers, Concierge, Lease Back, and other offerings. Gayln will lead the growth of the Cash Offer program through development of a proprietary technology platform, expansion of institutional buyer partners, and marketing support for in-network agents guaranteeing clients receive top dollar and a best-in-class home selling experience.

"We're excited to have Gayln join our executive team. Gayln brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the iBuyer sector to IDEAL AGENT. In an uncertain market with days on the market steadily climbing, Cash Offers are in more demand with home sellers looking to ease the stress of selling with convenience," said Steve Johnston, Founder & CEO of IDEAL AGENT®.

IDEAL AGENT®, recently recognized as the #1 fastest growing real estate company by Inc5000 and Tampa Bay Business Journal, makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience matching clients with the top agents, from top brokerages, with variable commissions as low as 2%. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction connecting all the services including title, mortgage, insurance, warranty, moving, and home services set up, providing clients a seamless experience getting them 5-star results, ranking #1 in real estate on Trust Pilot.

About IDEAL AGENT®

Tampa-based IDEAL AGENT®, established in 2016, is the nation's fastest-growing, premier, full-service real estate services company. Recognized as a leader in modernizing real estate transactions, IDEAL AGENT® makes the home buying and selling process easy and profitable by providing a seamless online experience, ranking number one in real estate on Trustpilot. IDEAL AGENT®'s free service matches clients with the top 1% local and national agents from top brokerages, including Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Sotheby's, Berkshire Hathaway, and more with variable commissions as low as 2%. IDEAL AGENT® streamlines the real estate transaction connecting all the services including title, mortgage, insurance, warranty, moving, and home services set up providing clients a seamless experience getting them 5-star results. IDEAL AGENT® has earned several accolades for excellence in real estate, sustained revenue growth, and is distinguished as the #1 fastest growing real estate company by Inc5000 and Tampa Bay Business Journal, "The Next 1000" by Forbes, 21 Startups to Watch, USF Fast 56 and Tampa Bay Times Best Places to Work.

