Mazda Reports August Sales Results

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 25,426 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent compared to August 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 191,621 vehicles; a decrease of 23.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in August, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 10.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CX-30
CX-30(PRNewswire)

CPO sales totaled 4,208 vehicles in August, a decrease of 29 percent compared to August 2021.

Sales Highlights

  • Best-ever August sales of CX-30 with 4,765 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 4,754 vehicles, a decrease of 19.5 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 25 percent, with 35,115 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 5,139 vehicles, an increase of 75.3 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 17.4 percent, with 25,850 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date


Year-To-Date














August

August

YOY %

% MTD


August

August

YOY %

% MTD



2022

2021

Change

DSR


2022

2021

Change

DSR













Mazda3

2,100

2,463

(14.7) %

(18.0) %


18,120

28,024

(35.3) %

(35.7) %


Mazda 3 Sdn

888

962

(7.7) %

(11.2) %


7259

16,878

(57.0) %

(57.2) %


Mazda 3 HB

1,212

1,501

(19.3) %

(22.4) %


10861

11,146

(2.6) %

(3.0) %













Mazda6

0

1,435

(100.0) %

(100.0) %


335

13,239

(97.5) %

(97.5) %













MX-5 Miata

752

881

(14.6) %

(17.9) %


3,819

8,784

(56.5) %

(56.7) %


MX-5 

327

334

(2.1) %

(5.9) %


1406

3,462

(59.4) %

(59.6) %


MXR

425

547

(22.3) %

(25.3) %


2413

5,322

(54.7) %

(54.9) %













CX-3


380

-

-


-

5,067

-

-


CX-30

4,765

4,391

8.5 %

4.3 %


32532

43,893

(25.9) %

(26.2) %


CX-5

12,920

15,329

(15.7) %

(19.0) %


105733

124,248

(14.9) %

(15.3) %


CX-9

2,106

2,383

(11.6) %

(15.0) %


20205

25,912

(22.0) %

(22.4) %


CX-50

2,783

0

-

-


10553

0

-

-


MX-30

0

0

-

-


324

0

-

-













CARS

2,852

4,779

(40.3) %

(42.6) %


22,274

50,047

(55.5) %

(55.7) %


TRUCKS

22,574

22,483

0.4 %

(3.5) %


169,347

199,121

(15.0) %

(15.4) %













TOTAL

25,426

27,262

(6.7) %

(10.3) %


191,621

249,168

(23.1) %

(23.5) %
























*Selling Days

26

25




204

203















Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations) (PRNewsfoto/MAZDA NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-reports-august-sales-results-301616477.html

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.