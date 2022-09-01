Otis CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference

FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Chair, CEO & President Judy Marks will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th annual Laguna conference hosted by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. PDT (12:20 p.m. ET). The presentation will be broadcast live at www.otis.com.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2.1 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest Service portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 70,000 people strong, include 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Katy Padgett Michael Rednor +1-860-674-3047 +1-860-676-6011 kathleen.padgett@otis.com investorrelations@otis.com

View original content:

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation