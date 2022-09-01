Selective Insurance Scores Third Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance, a leading business, home, auto, and flood insurer, announced today that it is Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. The prestigious designation is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Selective. This year, 85% of employees said Selective is a great place to work – 28 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Recognition as a Great Place to Work® for three continuous years highlights what employees already know and experience daily – we insure uniquely and we employ uniqueness. This includes fostering a workplace culture where employees are empowered to be their true, authentic selves every day and contribute their unique experiences, abilities, and perspectives," said Cyndi Bennett, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Selective Insurance. "Selective's exceptionally talented employees are an essential element of our success, and they help make Selective a great place to work."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Selective Insurance is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces say they are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Selective encourages talented individuals to join us and experience our workplace culture dedicated to collaboration, inclusiveness, and learning. An employer of choice, Selective offers various career opportunities in insurance roles and other corporate functions like Finance, Human Resources, Legal, and Marketing. We urge all employees, from new hires and early career individuals to long-tenured professionals, to be Uniquely You. By contributing their unique skills, knowledge, and points of view, our employees provide the fuel to power our organization and meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. Click to learn about life at Selective or visit our Careers page at: https://www.selective.com/careers.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2022 for the third consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com .

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

