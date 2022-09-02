Faster, Higher, Stronger: EcoFlow's DELTA 2 is the New Best-In-Class 1kWh Portable Power Station

This essential appliance fully charges in 1.3 hours, boasts a 10-year lifetime, and powers 90% of appliances.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, an eco-friendly energy solutions company, today launched the DELTA 2, an industry-leading upgrade to the revolutionary DELTA Portable Power Station. With an industry-leading recharging speed that's seven times faster than the industry average, up to 3kWh of expandable capacity, an up-to-ten-year product lifetime and more, the DELTA 2 is a must-have for every family.

A powerful 1800W AC output makes the DELTA 2 an ideal backup solution in times of soaring energy costs and growing power supply insecurity. However, the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station is much more than just a battery. Possessing the capability to be recharged to 80% in just 50 minutes, supporting charging via solar panels and capable of running 90% of all accessories, the DELTA 2 makes users feel at home whether they are camping outdoors or living off-grid in RVs and cabins.

"Building on the success of our original DELTA Portable Power Station, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 demonstrates our commitment to refining our existing technologies," said Bruce Wang, CEO of EcoFlow. "A recharging speed seven times faster than the industry average, an up to 3KWh of expandable capacity, and a powerful output mean the DELTA 2 is an essential, modern-day appliance for all families. Whether used at home, outdoors or on the go, the DELTA 2 sets a new benchmark in eco-friendly power solutions."

Expandable Capacity Across a Wide-Ranging Ecosystem

While boasting a large 1024Wh capacity, the EcoFlow DELTA 2 also benefits from an expandable capacity design for boosted performance. The DELTA 2 can also be combined with a DELTA 2 Extra Battery or DELTA Max Extra Battery, providing an impressive 2048Wh or 3040Wh of energy. The resulting long run-time offers users a flexible option for on-demand energy, whether for everyday use or as an emergency power supply.

In addition to its compatibility with extra batteries, DELTA 2 functions across EcoFlow's existing product ecosystem which comprehensively addresses power generation, storage, and usage. Comprising solar panels, the Wave Portable Air Conditioner, the Smart Generator and many other products and accessories, the EcoFlow ecosystem seamlessly integrates with the DELTA 2 to free users from the restrictions of fixed power supplies.

Best-In-Class Recharging Speeds

The DELTA 2's revolutionary X-Stream technology allows for an unbeatable new standard in fast charging. The DELTA 2 can charge from 0-80% in just 50 minutes, with a full charge achievable in just 80 minutes. Seven times faster than the industry average, DELTA 2's industry-leading recharging speed allows flexibility for everything from sudden emergencies to last-minute camping trips.

Ideal for adventures in the great outdoors, DELTA 2 can also be charged using EcoFlow Portable Solar Panels. Supporting a maximum 500W solar input, the DELTA 2 can be fully recharged in three to six hours, providing a sustainable power supply in outdoor and off-grid scenarios.

Safe Power Supply for 90% of Appliances

The DELTA 2's powerful 1800W AC output allows it to run 90% of all appliances including heaters, hair dryers, coffee makers, and electric grills. Whether used as a backup supply or to boost outdoor expeditions, the DELTA 2's fifteen outlets deliver a new level of energy freedom, simultaneously powering everything from fridges to phones and washing machines to drones. For high-wattage appliances, the DELTA 2 provides users with peace of mind via EcoFlow's X-Boost technology, supplying an output of up to 2200W.

Industry-Leading Lifetime

Utilizing the same premium LFP batteries as deployed in Tesla vehicles, the DELTA 2 boasts a lifetime six times as long as the industry average of 500 cycles. As a result, with the potential for an incredible 3,000 cycles over its lifetime, users can power their lives with the DELTA 2 for up to ten years.

With an advanced BMS (Battery Management System) protection system monitoring performance to ensure power is delivered safely, as well as an exclusive five-year guarantee, the DELTA 2 delivers long-lasting energy security unlike any other portable power station on the market.

Availability

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 will retail for $999 and will be available for order on the EcoFlow website on September 16.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is an eco-friendly energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace of mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and varied accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world generates, stores and uses energy through creative, environmentally-conscious innovation.

