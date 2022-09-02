Penske Truck Leasing Debuts Truck Maintenance On-Site Guide

READING, Pa., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing announced today it has introduced a new truck maintenance on-site guide, Shipper's Guide to Outsourcing On-Site Fleet Maintenance, which is now available at no cost. The three-part guide provides detailed information on how businesses can implement on-site maintenance to navigate the obstacles of operating a vehicle maintenance facility.

The easy-to-read guide explains how businesses can optimize commercial vehicle maintenance by turning to qualified outside maintenance providers to deliver on-site service. With third-party on-site maintenance, you can reap the benefits of a cost-efficient, in-house maintenance program while turning the risks (e.g., updating software and tooling or hiring and training skilled technicians) over to a strategic partner, like Penske.

As a leader in the transportation industry, Penske offers a proven program of contract maintenance services that can help vehicle maintenance facilities:

Predict operating costs

Increase labor productivity

Optimize vehicle uptime and lifecycle

Achieve environmental goals

Outsource financial and compliance risk

From navigating the current technician labor shortages, to managing everchanging regulations and inventories, operating a vehicle maintenance facility can be a lot to handle.

Jim Lager, executive vice president sales and rental, Penske Truck Leasing: "To help businesses navigate these obstacles, this complimentary eBook provides the tools needed to evaluate how an on-site maintenance partner like Penske can effectively manage your fleet life-cycle needs, maintenance requirements and many other aspects of your transportation operation, so you can focus on your core business."

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 390,000 vehicles in North America. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

