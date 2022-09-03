Retirement planning 2022: A good time to start

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is never too early to start planning for retirement, especially if one is considering spending their golden years abroad. The world is brimming with breathtaking destinations for retirees to choose from, and those who start setting up their foundation in the country of their choice early are the ones who get to enjoy every second of it.

When it comes to retirement planning, there are a few critical factors to consider for each destination, these are:

Standard of living

Spending free time in any country is much more enjoyable when it boasts a high living standard, obviously, as a retiree won't have to worry about the basics that can make their stay enjoyable or miserable.

Finding a country with a robust healthcare system, great infrastructure, healthy cuisine, abundant activities, and top-tier services, such as speedy internet and simple banking, allows retirees to make the most of their free time without having to constantly fix this or that.

The climate

This factor is evidently a preference, as some people like the cold while others abhor it. However, at the end of the day finding a place with a mild climate that allows a person to take advantage of every day without having to worry about moving about in the rain or getting snowed in is a major issue to consider when choosing a retirement destination.

Places with a tempered climate boasting a varied landscape, from beaches to mountains, can prove to be extremely fun and easy to manage.

Taxes

Different retirees have different sources of income; some maintain investments that yield passive returns, while others rely heavily on pension funds. But whatever the case may be, they all have one thing in common; they don't want to spend their money on taxes.

Finding a tax-friendly nation allows retirees to maximize their income and spend it on stuff that actually matters, rather than just paying half of what they make in taxes.

Living costs

No matter how much money a retiree makes, it is only sensible they find a place that provides them with the best value for their money. A country with a relatively low cost of living that boasts top-tier services and products allows retirees to spend more lavishly while maintaining a high standard of living.

Ease of access

Another important thing to consider is how simple it is to obtain a residence permit in any given country. Some nations have a straightforward path to residency, while others require more active business involvement.

Finding a country that has a simple route to residency or even citizenship can make the entire planning process, as well as the actual time spent in the country, much easier and much more enjoyable.

Another important factor to consider is how easy it is to physically get to the country, as how many flights are present? Does it have its own airport? Or does it rely on neighboring countries? Finding a place that is easy to get to ensures retirees can move about easily and even host their family members without extensive planning and travel.

The best places to consider

As mentioned at the start of the article, retirees are flush with choices in terms of destinations to consider, but here are some of the top countries to keep in mind when planning fore retirement.

Portugal

Sunny Portugal is one of the best options in the world, not only because it offers two simple residency routes for retirees to obtain legal status in the country, the golden visa and the D7 visa, but because the country itself is an amazing place to live.

With a tempered climate, amazing mix of culture, outstanding healthcare, and some of the most pleasant people in the world, Portugal is an excellent place for retirees to spend their golden years in a country that operates on the EU standards.

Not only is Portugal full of outstanding cities such as Lisbon, Porto, and the Evora to choose from, they all boast endless activities and a relatively low cost of living compared to the rest of Europe.

Portugal also has great tax exemption programs, such as the Non-Habitual Residence Tax Regime (NHR), which alleviates the tax burden on its new residents. The great news is that those coming into Portugal through the D7 or golden visa qualify for the NHR, making Portugal an overall excellent option.

Getting to Portugal through the golden visa or the D7 is extremely simple, as they only require an investment in real estate or proof of sufficient financial means, respectively, and the country's strategic location offers retirees the ability to communicate with the rest of the world easily, or even hop on a short flight to anywhere they wish, especially considering that Lisbon's airport has 115 direct destinations on its roster.

Greece

Those looking for sunny beaches with outstanding cuisine should, at one point or another, consider Greece as their retirement destination.

The country is known for its marvelous natural scenery, unique culture, breathtaking architecture, and abundance of adventure.

Whether a person chooses the sandy shores of Mykonos, the bustling agoras of Athens, the mountainous Thessaloniki, or the laid-back Cephalonia, they are in for an outstanding time.

Greece also boasts great healthcare and robust banking services, making the stay even more enjoyable. The EU country also levies a flat tax of just 7% on retirees, making it one of the best tax frameworks in the EU for those looking to lay back and get good value for their money.

Getting into Greece is also simple, as retirees can choose between the golden visa or the financially dependent persons (FIP) visa to obtain residence. Both operate on a similar structure to Portugal's options, making it a great choice for those looking for something simple and quick.

Turkiye

There is another great option for retirees next to Greece, as the Anatolian nation of Turkiye has long been a desirable destination for those looking to spend their free time in a country that boasts endless history, distinctive culture, delicious cuisine, spectacular natural scenery, and a pleasant climate.

Turkiye's massive size offers retirees various options to choose from, between the busy streets of Istanbul, the amazing shores of the Turkish Riviera, the Mountains of Trabzon, or the plains of Ankara.

However, the most interesting part of the nation could be its extremely low cost of living, especially when compared to the quality of services and products on offer. The Turbulence of the local currency, the Turkish Lira, makes it a great destination for those making their money in foreign currency.

Getting into Turkiye is also a simple procedure, and not just because Istanbul's airport has the largest direct flight roster in the world (265), but because a person can become a Turkish national by purchasing any real estate for 400,000 USD. This allows retirees to live in Turkiye as citizens rather than residents.

A lot of other options

Planning for retirement can seem exhaustive, especially considering that there are various other options to consider, such as countries in the Caribbean that offer island living as well as citizenship by investment programs so that retirees can spend their golden years on sandy shores as residents of the country.

