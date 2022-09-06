Bolt Launches Checkout Links in Partnership With REVOLVE--Unifying Shoppers' Online and Offline Experiences and Shortening the Path to Purchase

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt, a leading checkout technology company, today announced the launch of its latest omnichannel innovation, Checkout Links—an easy-to-set-up solution for retailers to enable their shoppers to check out with a single click across online and offline experiences.

REVOLVE will be one of the first retailers to use Checkout Links to enable a branded, one-click checkout, see now, buy now experience. At REVOLVE Gallery during Fashion Week in New York from September 9 to 11, Bolt will power checkout for REVOLVE, allowing shoppers to scan a QR code that immediately directs them to a pre-populated, REVOLVE-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase—resulting in higher conversion and reduced checkout friction.

Retailers can convert high-intent shoppers by using Checkout Links in brand-owned digital channels—such as emails, blog posts, and chat—enabling consumers to seamlessly complete their purchases. Checkout Links can also be used in physical formats such as IRL shops, interactive signs, trade shows, and events, where users can simply scan a QR code to purchase items in one click. If an item is out of stock in a particular size in-store, a shopper can scan a QR code on the item's tag and be taken directly to the product page, where they can select their size and complete their purchase online.

"REVOLVE is committed to providing a best-in-class, seamless customer experience that always keeps our brand front and center," said Mike Karanikolas, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of REVOLVE Group. "We chose Bolt's Checkout Links because it allows us to extend our strong storefront presence with a solution that complements our established brand experience. It gives our customers an easy way to purchase items with one click from wherever they choose to engage with REVOLVE, online or offline."

"REVOLVE has always been a digitally savvy retailer putting its customers at the heart of the brand," said Maju Kuruvilla, CEO of Bolt. "We're excited to launch Checkout Links to help REVOLVE strengthen its relationship with its shoppers and drive more revenue in the busy months ahead. It's so important for all retailers to maximize conversion in every part of their omnichannel strategy."

Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt One-Click Checkout on revolve.com.

About Bolt

Bolt is on a mission to democratize commerce. Bolt strengthens retailers' relationships with their customers by unlocking secure, logged-in, lightning-fast checkouts. The company's rapidly growing network of one-click-checkout-ready shoppers visits Bolt merchants as if they are return customers. Hundreds of retailers leverage Bolt to offer their shoppers the seamless checkout experiences they've come to expect. For more information, visit bolt.com and follow @bolt on Twitter.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

