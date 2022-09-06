Las Vegas Sands and Marina Bay Sands Launch $1 Million Hospitality Scholarship Program in Singapore

Initiative will nurture the next generation of hospitality talent in Singapore

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Marina Bay Sands have established a $1 million scholarship program that will help build a pipeline of new talent for the hospitality industry in Singapore through Sands Cares, the company's community engagement program. The scholarship initiative is designed to advance hospitality careers in Singapore to capitalize on the tremendous tourism growth projected over the coming years.

The Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program will benefit more than 100 Singaporean students pursuing hospitality or tourism-related courses of study at six Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) including Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and the Singapore Institute of Technology in Singapore.

The program kicks off in 2023 and aims to encourage more of the region's brightest talent to consider a career in the hospitality industry, while building on the longstanding commitment by Sands and Marina Bay Sands to support Singapore's economic and tourism goals.

The Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program complements a variety of Sands Cares efforts to support hospitality industry workforce development. Other hospitality education initiatives span contributions to higher education institutions, additional scholarship programs, on-property and industry-supported training opportunities for students and hospitality professionals, and mentorship support from company representatives.

"The hospitality industry's greatest asset lies in its people, and developing hospitality talent is especially important as the sector undergoes rapid transformation," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives at Sands. "Singapore's resilient tourism industry is expected to grow robustly with international travel resuming. By investing in education to help youth establish careers in hospitality, we are supporting the future of our industry and Singapore's continued leadership as a top global travel destination."

The Sands Hospitality Scholarship Program joins other corporate-supported Sands Cares initiatives in Singapore, which include the Sands Cares Accelerator, a program that assists nonprofit organizations in expanding their reach and driving deeper impact, and the Sands Cares Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World and the Sands Cares Food Kit Build, both aimed at supporting people facing hardship in Sands' local communities. To learn more about Sands Cares, please visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility/communities/#our-program-sands-cares.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts.

Our iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make our host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Sands is dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, anchored by our core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. Our ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America and recognition as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Marina Bay Sands is Asia's leading business, leisure and entertainment destination. The integrated resort features Singapore's largest hotel with over 2,200 luxurious rooms and suites, crowned by the spectacular Sands SkyPark and iconic infinity pool. Its stunning architecture and compelling programming, including state-of-the-art convention and exhibition facilities, Asia's best luxury shopping mall, world-class dining and entertainment, as well as cutting-edge exhibitions at ArtScience Museum, have transformed the country's skyline and tourism landscape since it opened in 2010.

Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. As one of the largest players in hospitality, it employs nearly 10,000 Team Members across the property. It drives social impact through its community engagement program, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability program, Sands ECO360.

For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com.

