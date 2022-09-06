Mental Health Nonprofit Offers Free Suicide Loss Workshop

Honor Connor Launches New Education Program as part of National Suicide Prevention Month

WEST SIMSBURY, Conn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Connor, a mental health and suicide prevention nonprofit based in West Simsbury, is launching its new mental health education program, Hold onto Hope, in September as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. Focusing on support for individuals who've experienced suicide loss, the Hold onto Hope program will be offered at no charge during two educational workshops, one in-person in Simsbury and another virtually online.

"After losing our son Connor to suicide, my husband and I started Honor Connor to focus on those who have been impacted by losing someone to suicide because through our own grief journey we realized how few resources existed for survivors," said Lisa Johnson, Honor Connor co-founder and managing director. "Our goal with the Hold onto Hope program is to offer those resources as well as education on the stigmas and myths that surround suicide."

Developed to support individuals who have personally experienced a suicide loss, and individuals who want to support others experiencing suicide loss, the 90-minute Hold onto Hope interactive workshop covers:

Addressing the stigmas surrounding suicide and how it affects the ability to grieve;

Supporting someone who has lost a loved one to suicide;

Debunking the myths around suicide and grief;

Exploring the feelings around a loss to suicide through journaling; and

Identifying the survivor's needs and how to successfully navigate available resources.

Attendees also will receive a journal to use during the workshop along with a list of resources including books, podcasts, area support groups, and more.

"By providing this education and resources we hope to help people find support for themselves or support others because, sadly, statistically we all know someone who has been impacted by suicide," says Scott Johnson, Honor Connor co-founder. "We also want to simply encourage survivors to share their experience, and give support tools to the people who care for them, because individuals who lose someone to suicide become high-risk for dying by suicide themselves."

The two free September workshops will be held as follows:

Thursday, September 22 at 7 PM EST at Eno Memorial Hall, 754 Hopmeadow Street, Simsbury , and

Thursday, September 27 at 7 PM EST online via Zoom.

Attendees must register in advance. Registration for the workshops is free, however, space is limited for both sessions. To learn more, or to register for one of the sessions, visit www.HonorConnor.org. If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988 to be connected to the national suicide prevention lifeline.

About Honor Connor: Honor Connor was started in 2021 by West Simsbury residents Scott and Lisa Johnson after losing their son, Connor, to suicide in 2016. Honor Connor's mission is to provide hope and healing and to stop the stigma by starting the conversation around mental health, addiction, and suicide prevention.

Honor Connor has developed this mental health education workshop specifically for those that have lost someone to suicide or for those that want to better support those that have lost someone to suicide. This workshop can be done live and in person or virtually. We are making it available to corporations, community groups, faith based groups and more. (PRNewswire)

This is Connor. He died from suicide the day after his 25th birthday after a struggle with mental health and substance abuse. He died while seeking treatment. He loved spending time with his family, eating ice cream, his dogs Jake & Brady, writing, listening to music, volunteering at church and the Red Sox. It's our goal & desire at Honor Connor to fulfill Connor's dream of helping those that struggle with the same things he did. (PRNewswire)

