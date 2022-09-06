Scholastic Names Jeffrey Mathews Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today announced Jeffrey Mathews has been named Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. In the new role for the Company, Mr. Mathews will be a member of the executive committee, focused on identifying and evaluating investment and partnership opportunities to accelerate Scholastic's growth across its leading businesses. He will also be the Company's key point of contact with the investment community, working directly with Company leadership to strengthen the organization's shareholder engagement and its strategy for long-term value creation. Effective immediately, Mr. Mathews will report to Scholastic President and CEO Peter Warwick in New York.

"Scholastic is moving forward in its second century of serving schools, families and children from a position of strength and with immense opportunity ahead," said Mr. Warwick. "Jeff's passion for books, education and technology, combined with years of experience counseling high-level corporate clients and his long tenure previously at Scholastic, makes him the right person to support our efforts to increase value for all our stakeholders and ensure Scholastic is poised for growth. We are pleased to welcome Jeff back."

"Returning to Scholastic at this pivotal time for the company, as well as for the children's publishing, media and education industries, is an opportunity unlike any other," added Mr. Mathews. "I'm excited to be working with this talented and deeply engaged leadership team to help realize the tremendous potential of Scholastic's brand, channels, content and people, while building strong relationships and communicating that journey with investors and partners."

Most recently, Mr. Mathews was Managing Partner at Gagnier Communications, a boutique strategic financial communications and investor relations agency serving clients across North America, Asia and Europe. There he provided senior counsel and advice across a wide variety of industries involving complex situations and high-profile repositioning assignments, with an expertise in special situations and mergers and acquisitions. From 2008 to 2012 at Scholastic, he held the role of Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Business Development & Investor Relations, after four years as head of investor relations for the Company. Mr. Mathews has also co-founded and led two technology startups as well as served as Principal at Sard Verbinnen & Co. He holds an A.B. in Biology from Princeton University, and a D.Phil. in Zoology from Oxford University.

