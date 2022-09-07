Capchase Announces Integration With Ramp; New Partnership Will Help US-Based Ramp Users Scale With Direct Access to Non-Dilutive Capital

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , a New York-based provider of non-dilutive capital, announced today it is partnering with leading finance automation platform, Ramp .The partnership allows Ramp customers direct access to Capchase's non-dilutive financing solutions, including recurring-revenue financing, at a preferred rate.

Capchase (PRNewswire)

Ramp Flex provides customers with terms up to 90 days, covering needs like large vendor payments for inventory, shipping, services, equipment and more. Capchase's offering has terms over six months, adding longer-term financing to the line-up for Ramp customers, suitable for growth needs like expanding headcount, funding customer acquisition with longer deal cycles, optimizing for a future equity raise or looking to extend runway.

"Capchase is proud to be extending our longstanding partnership with Ramp to offer flexible financing to millions of growing businesses," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "When we began talking with the Ramp team, it became clear that we were both aligned on a shared mission: helping businesses grow and meet their goals through better financial tools."

"We're delighted to partner with Capchase to modernize how businesses secure the capital they need to expand," said Ben Alderman, head of financial partnerships of Ramp. "Both Ramp and Capchase believe that this process can be streamlined, with flexibility and beneficial terms that support businesses' long-term growth."

Capchase aims to be the growth partner for ambitious SaaS and recurring-revenue companies. Their mission is to help founders and CFOs grow their businesses faster and more predictably through non-dilutive capital, market insights and community support. With VC financing harder to come by in 2022, more founders are looking for debt financing solutions. As a result, Capchase has seen a 180% increase in demand from April to July of this year. To help keep up with demand, Capchase recently announced a $400 million debt raise , which allows the company to deploy an additional $1 billion in the next few years.

Since Capchase was founded in 2020, it has registered over 2,000 companies in 10 countries in North America and Europe, making billions in funding available. The company has also launched a series of strategic partnerships to further increase access to non-dilutive capital for growing businesses, including with Stripe, AWS, Mercury, Techstars and Baremetrics who all offer Capchase's services to their customers.

To learn more about Capchase and apply for funding for your business, please visit www.capchase.com .

To learn more about Capchase's partnership with Ramp, please visit: https://ramp.com/partners/capchase

About Capchase:

Capchase is the growth partner for ambitious software-as-a service (SaaS) and comparable recurring-revenue companies. Our mission is to help founders and CFOs grow their businesses faster through non-dilutive capital, market insights, and community support. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, Capchase provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby securing funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute their ownership. To date, Capchase has made $2b+ available to over 3,000 businesses and partners, and added 5,000+ months of runway to the SaaS industry. To learn more about Capchase visit capchase.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capchase