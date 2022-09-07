"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Online Qualifiers Begin Friday, September 9th

TOKYO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its online qualifiers starting Friday, September 9th. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Online Qualifiers Overview

Starting Friday, September 9th users who get 3 wins in the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1, reach the top 5000 in the regional ranking in the Online Qualifiers Round 2 held the following week, and reach the top 8 in Round 3 held the week after that, will advance to the Final Regional Qualifiers.

How to Enter

Join the tournament from the in-game Online Qualifiers Round 1.

*Conditions for participating apply such as being 18 years old or older (as of September 1, 2022). For details, please check in-app and the Dream Championship 2022 website.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:

About Dream Championship 2022

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 18 years old and above. Originally held in 2019, this tournament was designed in response to the players desire to face off against strong opponents. The tournament uses the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Dream Championship 2022 Daily Scenario

Players can complete daily scenarios once a day during the event period. Receive fantastic rewards such as Shot-Specific Black Ball (SSR)＋5 and more by clearing the scenarios.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

