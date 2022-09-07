CTS provides global video management and D2C publishing across WRC motorsport properties, and for upcoming launch of 24/7 Rally TV channel

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, announced today that its Cloud Video Platform is being deployed as the new unified back-end platform by WRC Promoter GmbH to support FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), FIA European Rally Championship (ERC), FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX), and FIA European Rallycross Championship (Euro RX). In addition, Comcast Technology Solutions will power the forthcoming 24/7 Rally TV channel featuring all of the championships syndicated to global TV networks and OTT platforms, expected to launch next year.

Comcast Technology Solutions Selected to Provide Centralized Video Platform for FIA Rally Championships by WRC Promoter (PRNewswire)

WRC Promoter is jointly owned by Red Bull Media House and KW25 Beteiligungs GmbH. It is responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship, FIA World Rallycross Championship, and FIA European Rally Championship, including TV production, marketing, and global sponsorship rights. Together, these championships represent the preeminent multiday rally competitions in the world, governed by the FIA, with competitions driven on surfaces ranging from gravel and asphalt to snow and ice, in exciting destinations across the globe.

"As our sport grows, we remain committed to delivering the most comprehensive and engaging rally and rallycross experience for fans around the world," said Jona Siebel, managing director of WRC Promoter. "We selected Comcast Technology Solutions for its global expertise and market-proven scalability. Its centralized Cloud Video Platform will help us deliver a unified experience across devices and markets for WRC, ERC, World RX and Euro RX fans around the world. We look forward to working together today, and on future innovations like our 24/7 channel to syndicate FIA championships across TV networks and OTT platforms."

"WRC Promoter is a world-class organization, offering the highest-level of global rallying competition," said Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of the Content and Streaming Providers Suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. "We are thrilled to provide a centralized backend system across WRC properties, and support for the forthcoming 24/7 TV channel, so that fans worldwide can enjoy all the rally content they want, via a seamless and exciting viewing experience, anywhere, anytime."

Specifically, WRC Promoter will use Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video management platform for centralized ingest, transcoding and processing of live and on-demand video; metadata management; content recommendations; content protection and rights enforcement; commerce and subscription management; content delivery; and playout across connected devices and apps.

