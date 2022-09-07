Direxion Launches First Amazon, Google and Microsoft Single Stock Leveraged and Inverse ETFs

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following upon the recent success of its first four single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs - TSLL, TSLS, AAPU, and AAPD - Direxion, a leading provider of tradeable and thematic ETFs, today announced the launch of an additional six single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs, listing on the NASDAQ, which allow active traders to obtain magnified, or inverse, exposure to the daily performance of the common stocks of Amazon, Google or Microsoft.

"Amazon, Google and Microsoft are three of the world's largest stocks, are heavily traded, and are widely recognized," said Direxion Managing Director and Head of Product, David Mazza. "The ability to express short-term views on single stocks using a Bull or Bear fund is an excellent way for traders to respond tactically to potential company events and market moves."

The new ETFs are as follows:

As ground-breaking products built for active traders, Direxion's pairs of single stock leveraged and inverse ETFs are meant to be used for short-term trading purposes. Leveraged and inverse single stock ETFs should not be viewed as buy and hold investments, but rather trading tools for traders with a high risk tolerance. In addition, unlike traditional ETFs, or even other levered and/or inverse ETFs, these ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Additionally, the ETFs do not invest directly in AMZN, GOOGL or MSFT.

All Direxion leveraged and inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged or inverse investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center , where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if leveraged and inverse ETFs are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors who are driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions are available for a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades, or investing in thematic strategies. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $20.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Funds will achieve their investment objectives.

For more information on all Direxion ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-716-0735 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying index over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.

AMZU/AMZD Specific Risks: Consumer Discretionary Sector Risk – Because companies in the consumer discretionary sector manufacture products and provide discretionary services directly to the consumer, the success of these companies is tied closely to the performance of the overall domestic and international economy, including the functioning of the global supply chain, interest rates, competition and consumer confidence.

Amazon.com, Inc. Investing Risk – Amazon.com, Inc. faces risks associated with intense competition across different industries, including physical, e-commerce omnichannel retail, e-commerce services, web and infrastructure computing services, electronic devices, digital content, advertising, grocery, and transportation and logistics services; the expansion into new products, services, technologies and geographic regions; its international activities; the variability in the demand for its products and services; intellectual property rights; risks relating to successfully optimizing and operating its fulfilment network and data centers; data loss or other security breaches; maintaining key senior management personnel and the ability to hire and retain highly skilled and other key personnel; maintaining good supplier relationships, including content and technology licensors; the success of acquisitions or joint ventures or other investments; its rapidly evolving and expanding business model; and legal, regulatory and litigation issues.

GGLL/GGLS Specific Risks: Technology Sector Risk – The market prices of technology-related securities tend to exhibit a greater degree of market risk and sharp price fluctuations than other types of securities. These securities may fall in and out of favor with investors rapidly, which may cause sudden selling and dramatically lower market prices. Technology securities may be affected by intense competition, obsolescence of existing technology, general economic conditions and government regulation and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel.

Alphabet Inc. Class A Investing Risk – As of the date of this prospectus, in addition to the risks associated with companies in the information technology sector, Alphabet Inc.'s Class A shares face risks associated with reliance on advertising revenue and the effect that loss of partners or new and existing technologies that block advertisements online may have on its business; intense competition for its products and services across different industries; investments in new businesses, products, services and technologies that may divert management attention or harm its financial condition or operating results; slowdowns in its revenue growth rate; the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the ability to maintain or enhance its brands and its impact on the ability to expand its user base, advertisers, customers, content providers and other partners; manufacturing and supply chain issues; interruptions to, or interferences with, its complex information technology and communication systems; its international operations; failure to evolve with the advancement of technology and user preferences; data privacy and security concerns; regulatory, and legal and litigation issues.

MSFU/MSFD Specific Risks: Technology Sector Risk – The market prices of technology-related securities tend to exhibit a greater degree of market risk and sharp price fluctuations than other types of securities. These securities may fall in and out of favor with investors rapidly, which may cause sudden selling and dramatically lower market prices. Technology securities may be affected by intense competition, obsolescence of existing technology, general economic conditions and government regulation and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel.

Microsoft Corporation Investing Risk – Microsoft Corporation faces risks associated with competition in the technology sector and among platform-based ecosystems, including its cloud-based services; the evolution of its business, including the development of its new products and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; cybersecurity, data privacy and platform abuses; operations, including excessive outages, data losses or disruptions of online services; quality or supply problems; legal, regulatory and litigation risks; and the ability to attract and retain talented employees.

