Trash Butler Eyes Expansion in Multi-Family Sustainability, Maintenance, and Lifestyle Amenity Industry with Growth into New Markets and Large National Accounts

The Second Largest Doorstep Trash and Recycling Amenity Solution Provider Approaches 250,000 Doors Under Contract Nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trash Butler , the leading doorstep trash and recycling amenity solution provider for multi-family industry, has grown over 60% in the past year by landing four large national accounts, including Asset Living, and one more recently to be disclosed that manages nearly 200,000 apartment units. With the tight housing market and so many people working from home juggling life demands, the desire to save time and reduce stress has never been greater. Trash Butler is furthering its mission to give residents that sought-after time back, while also being a valuable extension of the apartment community maintenance and management staff.

As one of only two nationwide providers in the industry, Trash Butler leverages its culture, technology, and client relationships to provide solutions that solve the growing needs of the multi-family industry. Coming off a recent participation in the Moderne Ventures' multi-family business development program, Trash Butler has solidified itself as the next generation leader in multi-family solutions for both residents as well as management companies and owners.

"By partnering nationally with some of the leading multi-family management companies and ownership groups, we have been able to create more clarity around our prop-tech solutions and solve for the apartment management and maintenance sustainability requirements, staffing shortages as well as the growing demand from residents for convenient lifestyle amenities," states Nick Friedman, Trash Butler Co-Founder.

Shareholders of the company include a $10B publicly traded waste management firm as well as the founders of the $300M national junk and moving franchise College Hunks Hauling Junk. They have invested considerable resources in technology to deliver prop-tech and outsourced solutions for multi-family that improve sustainable green environment initiatives as well as solve the staffing issues faced by many apartment management firms.

In the past year, Trash Butler has grown exponentially, including a national partnership with Greystar, which is the largest multi-family management company in the world. The multi-family sector has remained strong and is projected to grow significantly as rental housing remains a priority. Trash Butler leverages its technology, culture, and service to enhance the NOI and asset values of apartment communities, while also improving resident retention and loyalty.

Commercialized in 2019 after a Series A capital raise with Florida Funders, Trash Butler serves nearly 65 million units annually across 33 states. The firm's executive board includes key industry players, including Dave Magrisso, who founded Valet Waste, pioneering the doorstep trash pickup industry for multi-family communities.

ABOUT TRASH BUTLER: Trash Butler is the second largest doorstep valet trash and recycling amenity solution provider in the country, serving the Multi-Family Apartment industry, student housing, and condo communities. They are a purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious, tech-enabled, and results-obsessed enterprise that helps increase apartment asset NOI, asset values, and seeks to help make residents' and property management's lives easier.

