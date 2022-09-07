Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Marsha Sottung as Executive Director of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Marsha Sottung as Executive Director of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care in Moseley, Virginia. Watercrest Richmond is currently under construction and preparing to welcome residents this fall to the 98-unit luxury senior living community.

Sottung realized her passion for the senior living industry at an early age, becoming the youngest assisted living administrator in the state of New York at the age of 21. For the past thirty years, she has focused on serving seniors with dignity and respect in her various roles as a certified nursing aide, operations director, and regional manager. As Executive Director of Watercrest Richmond, Sottung brings a wealth of experience alongside her certifications as a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Assisted Living Preceptor, and Assisted Living Administrator.

"Marsha passionately cares for seniors with a servant heart and commitment to excellence in all aspects of her role as a leader, mentor, confidante, and team builder," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to her continued growth and success within our Watercrest family."

Watercrest Richmond will be a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2021. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

