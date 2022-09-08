FIKA MAKES HISTORY WITH OPENING OF FLAGSHIP CANNABIS STORE AT TORONTO'S UNION STATION

Location is world's first cannabis store in a major transportation hub

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The best in cannabis retail has arrived to the country's busiest building. Today, FIKA brings its renowned cannabis experience to Toronto's Union Station with the opening of a brand-new flagship location. Union Station is a National Historic Site that attracts more than 100 million visitors annually, making the opening of FIKA at Union Station a significant milestone in the emerging global cannabis industry. The location is the first retail cannabis store in the world to open in a major transportation hub.

Located in the heart of the newly renovated Bay St. Promenade, FIKA is the exclusive cannabis store for the station and joins a select group of top-tier retailers opening in 2022 following the multi-year Union Station Revitalization Project.

The store brings FIKA's elevated approach to cannabis to the Canadian landmark and will serve more than 75,000 area residents and over 300,000 people who pass through the station daily, making it one of the busiest commuter hubs in North America.

"Shopping at FIKA is unlike any other cannabis store. Our uncompromising approach to service and design make the experience effortless and enjoyable for anyone – from the novice to the most seasoned cannabis shopper," said Christopher Kane, Chief Operating Officer at FIKA. "It is an honour to have been selected to bring our vision and customer experience to Union Station and not one we take lightly. Union is not just Canada's busiest building; it is a historical treasure and an architectural marvel. We've put every effort into creating an environment worthy of this iconic home."

The store has been thoughtfully designed by internationally-recognized GH+A Design Studios to create an inviting and intuitive shopping experience. FIKA's layout elegantly guides guests in with herringbone flooring and white oak slat walls. Warm tones and welcoming materials such as corten steel and walnut create a feeling of calm and familiarity inside the bustling station.

The new flagship location includes a number of easy-to-shop features:

The Flower Bar , presenting a wide selection of cannabis flower in high definition under magnifying domes, organized left to right by strain type and top to bottom by THC strength

The Express Bar – a FIKA first – providing commuters and event-goers with the ability to pick-up on the go or shop quickly from a curated selection of top-selling items

The Vape and Pre-Roll Bars , displaying each cartridge and pre-rolled joint out of its packaging in stunning individual display cases

The Tuck Shop, offering a beautiful assortment of the best cannabis-infused chocolate, gummies, and cold beverages

"FIKA's name and approach are inspired by the Swedish concept of 'fika' – taking a pause in your busy day to connect with the people and things that bring you happiness," said Paola Marques, Partner, GH+A Design Studios. "We designed this new location to do exactly that: to invite shoppers to physically 'take a breather' in the middle of Canada's busiest building."

While the design of the store sets a foundation for the shopping experience, it is the highly trained and deeply passionate FIKA Ambassadors who breathe life into the experience. Every FIKA Ambassador has a high degree of cannabis knowledge and a commitment to the very best customer service. The wide range of hand-selected items on the FIKA Union Station menu offers something for everyone. Whether on the way out of the city, heading to a concert or sports game, or arriving to Toronto for the first time, FIKA Union Station is the ultimate cannabis pitstop for any journey.

FIKA Union Station is open seven days a week.

About FIKA

FIKA is the lifestyle brand redefining cannabis retail. Eighteen FIKA stores across Ontario are located in some of the most sought-after retail locations in the province, including flagships in the heart of Toronto's Distillery District and Union Station. Through FIKA's industry-leading Rewards program, Canadians can access exclusive offers, promotions, special events and more. FIKA is the destination for the modern cannabis consumer.

For more information, please visit fikasupply.com .

