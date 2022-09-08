Mitsui USA and PurThread Partner to Offer Expansion of PurThread's Technology in Asia

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") and PurThread Technologies, Inc. ("PurThread") have announced an expanded partnership to bring PurThread's patented permanent antimicrobial yarns combined with recycled polymers to production and distribution of textiles and soft goods in Asia.

As the current global pandemic evolves to be more endemic, consumers and businesses alike seek forward-looking solutions to reduce exposure to pathogens that can cause odor and other problems, while simultaneously keeping sustainability at the forefront of their efforts. Developed with manufacturers and product designers in mind, PurThread's innovative fibers and yarns embed a patented combination of natural silver and copper salts to enhance its partners' products with unsurpassed antimicrobial capability, durability, and freshness without any special handling requirements. Adding this technology to a recycled polymer stream creates a unique combination that reflects Mitsui USA's strong commitment to the development and market introduction of state-of-the-art technologies in functional textiles.

"We are thrilled to expand the offering of PurThread's antimicrobial yarn by now making it in Asia with recycled polymers," said Lisa T. Grimes, President & CEO of PurThread. "Customers have wanted not only the antimicrobial strength of PurThread but they also want sustainability, so we're pleased to announce PurThread's availability in recycled polymers. While PurThread has been, and continues to be, produced in the US, we want to meet our partners' needs with sourcing available in Asia."

Ikuya Hagiri, General Manager of Mitsui USA's Fashion & Textile Department added, "We are extremely pleased to be expanding our collaboration of offering PurThread's advanced antimicrobial technology in a recycled yarn alongside Mitsui's extensive network in the functional textile industry. We believe that by meeting our customers' needs for a permanent antimicrobial textile solution, combined with a well-known leader in technical yarn production, we will continue to meet the needs of our global customers."

About PurThread

PurThread Technologies, Inc. protects fabrics by embedding EPA-registered silver and copper salts into fiber and yarns, making them permanently antimicrobial and allowing them to remain fresher longer. PurThread nonconductive yarns protect fabrics from the effects of microbial contamination and reduce odor-causing bacteria, viruses and fungi – for the life of the product. A wide range of consumer, industrial and healthcare textiles benefit from incorporating PurThread, including masks, linens, scrubs, uniforms, activewear and other apparel. For more information, visit www.purthread.com.

About Mitsui USA

Mitsui & Co.(U.S.A.), Inc.("Mitsui USA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, which is one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. For more information visit http://www.mitsui.com/us.

