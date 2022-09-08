MMA Operations, Inc. Notifies Customers of Cybersecurity Incident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Operations announces that it recently experienced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to its systems. Since learning of the incident, MMA Operations worked to restore its systems safely and resume normal operations.

MMA Operations conducted an investigation into the incident. A third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist in the investigation. Law enforcement and regulators were notified. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized person gained access to MMA Operations' systems. Through its investigation, MMA Operations determined that some personal information of its employees, clients, and other parties may have been subject to unauthorized access during this incident. Although MMA Operations had security protocols and technology in place to help prevent unauthorized access, the unauthorized person was able to evade some of these defenses. MMA Operations determined that some personal information may have been accessed or acquired by the unauthorized person, including the following: name, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, credit card number, medical information, passport number, and email address with password and associated security question.

MMA Operations is approaching this situation with the utmost seriousness and understands the concern this incident may cause for individuals whose personal information was involved. As a result, those individuals whose Social Security number or driver's license number were involved will be offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through the IDX, an award-winning company in privacy protection. These identity protection services include credit and CyberScan monitoring, a $1,000,000 insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed identity theft recovery services. For more information on IDX, including instructions on how to activate the complimentary membership, as well as some additional steps individuals may consider taking to protect their personal information, please visit MMA Operation's website and look for the link to "Cybersecurity Incident": MMA-Operations.com .

MMA Operations encourages everyone to remain vigilant by reviewing their account statements and credit reports for any unauthorized activity. If individuals see charges or activity they did not authorize, please contact the relevant financial institution or the credit bureau reporting the activity immediately.

MMA Operations has established a dedicated call center to help answer any questions customers may have about the incident or how to sign up for these services. Please call 833-764-0240, Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) for more information.

MMA Operations regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may have caused and looks forward to continuing to serve its clients. Safeguarding the information entrusted to it is a responsibility MMA Operations takes seriously. Since learning of this incident, MMA Operations has enhanced its security protocols and technology to prevent unauthorized access to its systems in the future.

About MMA Operations, Inc.

MMA Operations, Inc. is a records and data management provider located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Additional information can be found on MMA Operations' website at MMA-Operations.com .

