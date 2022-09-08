Real Estate, Seized Vehicles, Arcade Games, and More Open for Bidding on HiBid.com Following $34 Million Week in Sales

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to real estate, jewelry, rare coins, and the incredible range of other items typically open for bidding in HiBid.com auctions, sales this week include sports cars and pickup trucks seized by U.S. Marshals, classic Honda motorcycles and parts, Skee-Ball and other arcade games, full-size coin-operated video games, and more.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $34 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets in auctions from August 29th through September 4th. The auction platform averaged 1.45 million bids on the site per day, with over 555,000 lots sold in a combined total of 1,366 online-only and webcast auctions.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

August 29th-September 4th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $34,145,638

Lots Sold: 555,124

Online-Only Auctions: 1,282

Webcast Auctions: 84

Average Bidders Per Day: 917,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.45 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

U.S. Marshals Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: September 13th-20th

Seller: Apple Towing Co

View Auction Items

Motorcycles, Motocross, '09 Cadillac, Phone Booth, Parts and More

Auction Type: Internet Absentee

Date: September 10th

Seller: Mathies Auction Services

View Auction Items

OLO Arcade Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Date: September 8th

Seller: Kraft Auction Service

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex