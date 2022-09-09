Windsor Family Credit Union chooses FINTAINIUM to Provide Cash Flow Management Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU), a leading financial organization operating across Ontario, Canada, and FINTAINIUM, an embedded payments and cash flow management platform, announced a strategic initiative to help WFCU's members thrive. The relationship will provide a first-class digital experience and a robust suite of integrated payments and cash management solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Fintainium, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

WFCU will leverage FINTAINIUM's unified cash flow management platform, which helps financial institutions attract, retain, and grow business relationships by providing streamlined back-office services and payment capabilities. This relationship reflects WFCU's commitment to working with fintech companies like FINTAINIUM to accelerate innovation and deepen customer relationships.

"Our commercial members are vital to the social and economic growth of our communities. Recognizing their challenges and providing them new solutions to enable their success has always been our shared priority," said Eddie Francis, President, and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. "Adopting the Fintainium platform will provide our business members with another ideal tool to drive efficiency and effectiveness in managing their cash and payments."

When asked about this initiative, FINTAINIUM CEO Richard Jackman remarked, "We have strong ties in the Canadian market, and we are honored that WFCU chose FINTAINIUM. WFCU is a progressive player in the Canadian market. We are thrilled to be selected to provide essential new technology, payments, and other services, supporting their commitment to continue innovating and streamlining operations for WFCU and its members."

About FINTAINIUM

FINTAINIUM delivers back-office innovation for financial institutions and streamlines end-users payments and cash flow management processes. With headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, and operations in Toronto, Canada, FINTAINIUM facilitates enhanced services between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies.

FINTAINIUM is a modular platform with the newest technology to work seamlessly with financial institutions and ERP systems. FINTAINIUM's technology enables features such as embedded payments and lending, an integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, cash flow management tools, and back-office automation. FINTAINIUM is the only unified platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface.

About WFCU CREDIT UNION

WFCU Credit Union has been recognized as a leading, progressive financial institution headquartered in Windsor and Essex County since 1940. Proudly serving Ontario residents, community organizations, small businesses, commercial entities, and public institutions for over 80 years, WFCU Credit Union is the sixth largest credit union in Ontario and the twentieth largest credit union in Canada. WFCU Credit Union operates nine retail locations in Windsor-Essex, three in the Waterloo Region through ECU – A Division of WFCU Credit Union and one digital entity, Omnia Direct.

Through their various service channels, including online and mobile banking, telephone banking, and ATM services, WFCU Credit Union and its divisions have become the financial institutions of choice for 61,883 members across Ontario, including 57,185 personal members in 25,292 households, 3,340 Businesses, and 1,358 Organizations. Currently, WFCU Credit Union has $8.04 billion in Managed Assets and Member Service Totals of $10.7 billion. WFCU Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives and/or works in Ontario.

For further information:

FINTAINIUM INC.

Investor.relations@gofintainium.com

WFCU Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fintainium, Inc.