Cetera Opens Registration for Connect22 Exclusive Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has opened registration and revealed the speaker lineup for its exclusive Connect22 experience taking place October 24-27, 2022. Connect is Cetera's award-winning annual event series that is a unique and innovative program across digital, in-person and performance marketing engagement throughout the entire year. Connect22 will combine the best educational and experiential elements from the conference series over four days of inspiration, education and timely insights designed to help advisors grow their businesses. Content will be diverse and well developed by Cetera's strategic partners, who bring a wealth of subject matter expertise on today's most pressing topics for advisors, and by Cetera's home office experts and engaging entertainers. Connect22 attendees will enjoy live interaction within the virtual event, with multiple live Q&A sessions taking place between attendees, strategic partners and speakers.

"Connect22 will deliver new ideas and thoughtful strategies to help Cetera financial professionals grow their businesses at a critical time," said Peggy Jordan, SVP, head of experiences and events at Cetera. "The content experience will be unmatched thanks last year's Connect attendees who provided valuable feedback that helps ensure that Connect22 exceeds expectations, and to insights from our strategic partners. We look forward to Connect22 and encourage all Cetera-affiliated financial professionals to attend what we expect to be our best Connect experience yet."

To help maximize engagement with attendees, Cetera provides strategic partners with innovative data and performance marketing analytics that detail the event experience, including session feedback, benchmarking, and attendee satisfaction scores. The data-focused approach helps ensure that content partners and attendees maximize the experience together and focus on the most important and relevant opportunities to engage and serves as a framework for post-event collaboration. Connect22 topics and speakers are organized within six tracks, which empowers attendees to select the topics and speakers most relevant and impactful to their businesses. Speakers and topics include:

Entertainment and lifestyle sessions and speakers, including professional pickleball player Jennifer Dawson , who will teach the basics of the nation's fastest growing sport and discuss how pickleball got its start, plus provide tips for how to pickle ball like a pro.

Washington insider Jeff Bush who will deliver a timely mid-term elections preview that breaks down the potential scenarios and implications for advisors and investors.

The Mondavi sisters, fourth-generation winemakers, who will discuss the importance of succession planning and share their perspective about what legacy means to them as they continue their great-grandparents' legacy in northern California .

Jeff Lanza , a retired FBI agent and cybersecurity and identity theft expert who will share the latest client security tips to help financial professionals protect investors.

Fresh market insights from Cetera CIO Gene Goldman, CFA ® , that can help turn adversity into opportunity.

Admin exchange sessions that provide strategies for attendees to strengthen their team members' skills by learning about the latest tools and best practices.

Cetera has a track record of delivering successful virtual education and experiences to its financial professionals: nearly 6,000 financial professionals registered for Connect21 last year, and attendees provided record-high feedback, with an average session rating of 4.63 out of 5.0. Cetera's Connect series has won three Stevie awards, which recognize the accomplishments and contributions of companies and businesspeople worldwide among 12,000 entries each year across more than 70 nations. The Connect@Home virtual conference in 2020 – a completely reimagined on-demand version of the Connect series – earned a Silver Stevie® Award.

Connect22 is free for all Cetera-affiliated financial professionals, advisors and administrative staff to attend. Cetera financial professionals should visit https://events.cetera.com/connect22 and speak with their Growth Officer for registration details.

