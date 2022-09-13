2022 IDEA Design Award: Dreame Technology Collects New International Design Accolades

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology ("Dreame"), a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliance, has been awarded a 2022 IDEA Silver Award for the DreameBot W10 and an IDEA Design Award for the DreameBot Z10 Pro. This is the third time the company has received a prestigious design award this year, as it garnered a Red Dot Design Award earlier this March and an iF Design Award in April.

The Industrial Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) are hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America and are recognized as one of the top three global design award events, alongside the iF Awards and Red Dot Awards in Germany. The IDEA Design Award is widely acknowledged as a prominent accolade in global industrial design and development, attracting tens of thousands of contenders from hundreds of countries every year — with less than 10% winning an award. This award proves that the R&D strength, product quality and innovative design of Dreame Technology are in the forefront of the industry and have been approved of by international authorities.

In addition to the IDEA Design Award, Dreame Technology has also won the Red Dot Design Award and the iF Design Award. Winning those awards is closely related to their overall product arrangement and exploration of technology. Relying on the continuous innovation and breakthrough of high-speed digital motors, as well as the overseas brand strategy of deep localization, Dreame's products have been exported to more than 100 countries and regions — despite the company being established for just 5 years.

"Dreame Technology respects every form of home, listens to every nuanced demand, and brings relaxation and warmth to each of our users with our intelligent and beautiful smart home appliances," said Yu Hao, founder and CEO of Dreame Technology.

Dreame Technology will continue to explore the cutting-edge technologies in the field of intelligent cleaning. Dreame is committed to bringing users around the world a smart home lifestyle that truly automates their lives and improves their happiness.

About Dreame

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.For more information, please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/

