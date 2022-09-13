ActionIQ And Teradata Partner on AIQ HybridCompute To Empower IT Leaders to Build Composable Customer Data Stacks and Maximize Tech Investments

New Agreement to Deliver Unbundled Approach to Data Storage and Activation, Giving IT Increased Control

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insights from customer data, and Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced a strategic relationship to integrate AIQ's new HybridCompute technology with the Teradata VantageCloud analytics and data platform, helping enterprise IT teams maximize the value of existing technology investments, while maintaining seamless experiences for business users.

HybridCompute is a new architecture of the AIQ InfiniteCompute technology - the foundation of the AIQ CX Hub – that allows enterprise IT teams to unbundle their customer data stack and take full control over where data lives and is queried.

With AIQ HybridCompute enabled on the Teradata VantageCloud analytics and data platform, including Teradata VantageCloud Lake – Teradata's first product build on an all-new, next-generation cloud-native architecture – IT teams will have more choice and control, while business users will have access to secure customer data without costly duplication that can induce errors. Additional benefits will include:

Enables a holistic, 360-degree view of the customer, regardless of where the customer data resides across an organization, with Teradata VantageCloud

Greater control of where data is stored and queried, increasing security and fortifying governance

Control compute cost between ActionIQ and Teradata

Accelerate deployment of a market leading CX Hub giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data

"As an enterprise multi-cloud analytics and data platform, Teradata VantageCloud is rich with every subset of customer data, providing a complete 360 view," said Lisa Stewart, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances at Teradata. "By partnering with ActionIQ, we're able to seamlessly bring this complex customer data into the hands of business decision makers across the organization to help them make faster, more informed decisions."

InfiniteCompute is the data infrastructure technology that delivers unlimited computational power, making it possible for AIQ to manage and process more data than any other solution available. And with the addition of HybridCompute, enterprise brands can reclaim complete control over their most valuable asset: customer data.

"Teradata's innovation in data analytics enables clients across industries to accelerate growth of their organizations," said Justin DeBrabant, Senior Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "With a long history of collaboration and mutual respect, Teradata amplifies AIQ's offerings and the combined infrastructure will provide IT and business users unprecedented capabilities to securely manage and activate data across their ecosystem."

More information about how AIQ HybridCompute works with Teradata can be found here .

See also related announcement of ActionIQ HybridCompute here .

About ActionIQ

AIQ brings order to CX chaos. Our Customer Experience Hub empowers everyone to be a CX champion by giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data while helping technical teams extend and enhance existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs and performance. Enterprise brands such as Autodesk, M&T Bank, The New York Times, Neiman Marcus, Hertz and many more use our CX Hub to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com .

