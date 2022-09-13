Additional cost increases require new comprehensive price increases

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is being affected by additional cost increases. Prices for electricity and gas have risen sharply in Europe since July 2022. Costs for the company's raw materials have also risen significantly in the third quarter. Essity is therefore announcing new comprehensive price increases for all product categories and markets.

"The cost headwinds have worsened further. We will manage this situation through new comprehensive price increases and energy price surcharges and are continuing to invest in our strong offering under leading brands and to supply essential hygiene and health solutions to Essity's customers and consumers every day," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

The timing and degree of the price increases will be managed locally.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07:00 CET on September 13, 2022.

