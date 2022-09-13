Airstream® Welcomes Rangeline® to Motorhome Product Line

Expanding their motorized offering, premium RV manufacturer Airstream reveals new model built on the RAM ProMaster® 3500

JACKSON CENTER, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airstream, Inc ., maker of the iconic "silver bullet" fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, today announced the introduction of the all-new Rangeline Touring Coach —the latest addition to the brand's lineup of Class B motorhomes. Whether heading out on a long road trip or simply going across town, this 21-foot handcrafted camper van turns road travel into a seamless experience where you relish the journey to and from as much as you do the destination. Simplicity and functionality are built into its design DNA, with all onboard systems powered by the fuel in the gas tank, and an optional pop-top that provides an additional living and sleeping area above the van.

The Airstream Rangeline is the 91-year-old company's first motorized RV built on the RAM ProMaster® 3500 chassis. Featuring the proven 3.6L Pentastar® V6 engine with 276 horsepower and a TorqueFlite® nine-speed automatic transmission, the durable and dependable RAM chassis stands up to frequent use and the rigors of road travel. A high-traction front-wheel-drive system, low floor height for easy loading, and a suite of safety features make it easy for Rangeline owners to focus on the journey ahead.

The comprehensive functionality of the interior enhances the travel experience and outdoor adventures with a thoughtful approach to aesthetics and capabilities complemented by Airstream quality and craftsmanship. And with a length similar to many large pickup trucks, Rangeline has just the right amount of interior living space for families, couples, and pets—all while being easily maneuverable. Four belted positions are spread between two captain's chairs and a two-seat bench. The standard configuration sleeps two on an elevated bed, with ample storage in a "garage" below, while the optional pop-top expands the sleeping capacity to four people.

"We're in a new travel reality, where freedom and flexibility are top of mind for more and more people," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President and CEO. "Rangeline is the result of extensive research and dedication to understanding the van life movement and what customers want from their experience. It's a thoughtfully-designed, highly capable, multi-purpose van that handles like a daily driver, and it'll open a new world of Airstream adventures to one of the fastest growing segments in the RV industry."

More Highlights:

270Ah lithium battery bank and a 2,000-watt power inverter

All-electric appliances, including a 3.2 cu. ft. refrigerator, .4 cu. ft. freezer, and a stowable electric stovetop

Hydronic heating and hot water system for on-demand hot water and interior heat, powered by the gasoline in the vehicle's fuel tank

2.8 kW generator also draws fuel from the gas tank and can operate the air conditioner while away from shore power

Firefly ® multiplex control panel for managing and monitoring lighting and onboard systems

Space-saving wet bath with sink, shower, and toilet

Convenient pet amenities built into the design, with an integrated pet bowl pull-out drawer and exterior leash attachment on the running board

Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment (MOLLE) panels mounted on both rear doors allow for customizable gear storage with easy access to outdoor equipment

Integrated L-track storage system gives owners the ability to safely secure larger equipment like bikes, fishing gear, luggage, and more

Standard RV water hookups are concealed in an external compartment, while sewer and electric hookups are tucked away below the vehicle

Sleek automotive design with a bold, painted black grille

European-inspired interior featuring dynamic galley, sleeping, and living areas

Flex table system offers expandable space for meals or work

Soft-closing drawers and posi-lock cabinets for securing items while traveling

With an MSRP of $131,882 on the Rangeline, authorized Airstream dealerships are now taking orders and will be receiving inventory in the coming weeks. For more information about the Rangeline Touring Coach or Airstream and its full product lineup, please visit www.airstream.com .

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at www.airstream.com . For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc., is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit www.thorindustries.com.

