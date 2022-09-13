America's Cardroom Pro Ebony Kenney Wins $1.7 Million in Coin Rivet Invitational Poker Tournament; Becomes One of the Winningest Women in Poker

Kenney scores one of the largest pay-outs for a woman poker player in history.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Cardroom (ACR) Team Pro Ebony Kenney became one of the winningest women poker players in history with her $1.7 million score yesterday finishing in 5th place in the Coin Rivet Invitational at the Triton Super High Roller Series in Northern Cyprus.

The big score was Kenney's largest win of her career and the fifth largest cash win for a woman in poker history, pushing her into 16th position in the Women's All Time Money List.

One of the few women in the tournament and the only woman at the final table, Kenney eliminated well-known poker personalities including Antanas "Tony G" Guoga to take her place at star-studded nine handed final table, which included Seth Davies, Fedor Holz, Sam Grafton, Karl Chappe-Gatien, Tom Vogelsang, Elias Talvitie, Aleksejs Ponakovs and Linus Loeliger.

Kenney entered the tournament at the invitation of Americas Cardroom CEO Phil Nagy, who was eliminated earlier in the tournament when is pocket aces were cracked by an opponent.

"I am so grateful to Phil Nagy for giving me this opportunity," Kenney said. "He believed in me in a spot when almost no one else did. I still can't believe it and I will be soaking this one in for a long time, and it still hasn't fully hit me."

The Coin Rivet Invitational took place from September 10-12 at the Triton Super High Roller Series at Merit Royal Diamond, North Cyprus. The event was a $200,000 NLH single re-entry and sees professional players paired with wealthy recreational players. Each player paid the entry and the tournament had 90 entries. On day one, the professional players and recreational players were separated before the fields were merged on day two.

Look back on all the action here: https://www.twitch.tv/tritonpoker

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

