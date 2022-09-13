Electrosoft Awarded $11.7M GSA Contract to Improve Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Governance and Solutions

RESTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., an award-winning federal IT and professional services firm specializing in cybersecurity, announced today it has been awarded an $11.7 million prime contract from the General Services Administration (GSA) Office of Government-wide Policy (OGP), Identity Assurance and Trusted Access Division (IATAD).

The IATAD coordinates the government-wide civilian agency execution of ICAM policies and standards to align with the Federal ICAM (FICAM) Architecture. Electrosoft will support IATAD programs to assure the availability of a consistent and effective set of ICAM policies, standards and governance practices and compliant, interoperable and secure ICAM products and solutions in the marketplace.

Under the newly awarded Federal Public Key Infrastructure (FPKI) Subject Matter Expert (SME) Support Services contract, Electrosoft will assist IATAD with development, management and execution of the division's responsibilities from an innovative and strategic perspective, including:

FPKI policy and operational governance including support to the FPKI Policy Authority (FPKIPA) and associated working groups;

Strategy development for test and evaluation of shared ICAM solutions under the FIPS 201 Evaluation Program, including operating the Physical Access Control Systems (PACS) test laboratory; and

Guidance and playbook creation based on the FICAM Architecture and identity management policies, standards and initiatives.

"GSA leads the field in delivering government-wide trust services and ICAM solutions that enable agencies to better achieve their mission goals," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "Under this contract, Electrosoft will leverage more than 16 years of FPKI and ICAM thought leadership to provide the GSA OGP IATAD with support and subject matter expertise to meet their mission objectives."

The five-year contract has a one-year base period and four option years.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, modernizing technology ecosystems and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

