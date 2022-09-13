Lights, Camera, Sound, Action = Results

Together delivering next-level immersive training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assima , a global leader in systems training and digital adoption, and Call Simulator ™ , a proven Conversational-AI-powered call training provider, announce an exciting new partnership designed to help organizations train employees at scale, utilizing immersive training experiences to increase adoption and reduce time and cost to proficiency.

"Assima brings a new dimension to Call Simulator by providing a pixel-perfect version of the software clients use every day," said David Lawson, CEO & Co-Founder of Call Simulator, Inc. "Driven by our proven Conversational-AI call training, users are able to practice their active-listening, communication, multi-tasking, and software skills simultaneously, dramatically reducing the time to proficiency."

"When Assima Train, which creates a simulated software experience that provides the realism of any production system, is augmented with the Conversational-AI technology of Call Simulator, learners have the look, feel, and now sound of speaking interactively with a simulated customer while simultaneously interacting with a 'clone' of the production software. No other solution in the world can provide the realism of hands-on software training and simulated voice interactions like our combined products. Our goal is to help train employees to be their best on Day 1, regardless of industry," said John D'Ambrosio, vice president of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at Assima.

Click on the link below and sign up for a webinar on September 29, 2022, or October 13, 2022, at 1 PM ET.

Link: www.callsimulator.com/partners

About Assima

Assima is a global leader in systems training and digital adoption. We've engineered the world's most advanced systems training platform to help organizations deliver hyper-realistic and impactful learning experiences on any enterprise software. Since 2002, we've helped organizations empower employees to practice on new technologies, embrace change and achieve technology mastery.

Assima customers include 40% of the Fortune 500. We have customers in over 30 countries and within every possible vertical. And our software works across all major applications including web, desktop, and in-house built.

To learn more, visit www.assimasolutions.com

About Call Simulator

Call Simulator™ is an immersive Conversational AI-powered simulation platform preparing call center agents for real world scenarios. The proprietary AI utilized within Call Simulator has been trained and market tested since 2019. The Core Applications for Call Simulator are Recruit to Hire, Train to Proficiency, and Retrain to Retain. Learn more at www.callsimulator.com

View original content:

SOURCE Call Simulator, Inc.