NICB PRESIDENT AND CEO MEETS WITH SAN DIEGO DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO FOSTER AND ENHANCE INVESTIGATIVE EFFORTS

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, is strengthening its longstanding relationship with the San Diego District Attorney's Office. NICB President and CEO David Glawe and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14 to discuss their partnership and future collaborations as they work to investigate and prosecute offenders.

During the meeting in San Diego, Glawe, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Slater, Senior Vice President and General Counsel Pat Martin, and other NICB leadership will meet with Stephan, Insurance Fraud and Workplace Justice Division Chief John Philpott, and Assistant Chief Luis Mendez. As crime around the U.S. continues to increase, including the highest vehicle theft numbers since 2008, staggering catalytic converter thefts, and fraud exceeding $300 billion annually nationwide, California is experiencing some of the highest crime rates. The state currently ranks third in the nation for the highest vehicle theft rates per 100,000 people.

"NICB is grateful for our partnership with the San Diego District Attorney's Office," said NICB President and CEO David Glawe. "After an investigation leaves our hands, we look to the District Attorney to prosecute these criminals in California."

"We are committed to working in collaboration with NICB to prevent and prosecute bad actors who perpetrate insurance fraud which is one of the top fraud schemes in our nation," said San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan. "San Diego County is widely known for obtaining justice through its unique partnership with law enforcement agencies and organizations dedicated to preventing crime." NICB and the San Diego District Attorney are looking forward to continuing their valued partnership as they battle the ever-growing crime trends seen in California. They will continue to work together on crime prevention, find more ways to raise awareness, and prosecuting criminals.

