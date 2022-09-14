Foxit Boosts Sales Team Efficiency and Effectiveness with Introduction of eSignature for Salesforce®

Foxit to Showcase New Solution at Dreamforce® 2022

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced Foxit eSign for Salesforce. The new solution allows users to vastly improve productivity by completing and automating the entire eSignature process inside Salesforce® with Foxit eSign. Foxit will showcase the solution at this year's Dreamforce® conference taking place September 20 – 22. Foxit will be at booth #1513.

By integrating Foxit eSign into Salesforce, users can create reusable templates, collect signatures, securely store documents and more, without ever leaving the application. Benefits of the collaboration include:

Create and manage templates and signature requests all in one convenient place

Upload documents locally from your computer, cloud repositories, or Salesforce directories for quick and easy signature requests

Monitor documents throughout all stages of completion and act when needed

Update Lead and Opportunity stage/status automatically following document changes

Receive signed documents and certificates of completion automatically into the corresponding Salesforce record

Managed users can use their own Foxit eSign account or work from a shared company account

"Foxit is constantly innovating new ways to allow our customers to unlock their efficiency and effectiveness. Integrating Foxit eSign into Salesforce, a solution they already rely on and are incredibly familiar with, is another fantastic way we increase productivity," said Mahender Bist, Head of Foxit eSign at Foxit. "We are excited to launch this new Salesforce integration at this year's Dreamforce and showcase how customers can spend more time closing and less time on paperwork."

Foxit eSign provides full, legally binding, and secure eSign workflow and makes it easy to create and sign digital contracts, agreements, and forms to expedite business in a digital world. With Foxit's electronic signature service now available within Foxit's flagship PDF Editor, users now have powerful yet easy workflows to create, edit, and sign documents across the desktop, mobile devices, and web - whether you're at the office, home, or on the go.

Foxit's PDF Editor Pro + offering provides users with the:

PDF Editor desktop application for Windows or Mac

Foxit eSign cloud service

Foxit eSign for Salesforce app (when available)

PDF Editor cloud service

PDF Editor mobile app

To learn more about Foxit, please visit www.foxit.com.

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

