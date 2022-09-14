SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of MINISO Group Holding Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022 - (NYSE: MNSO)

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of MINISO Group Holding Limited.

Shareholders who purchased shares of MNSO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with People's Republic of China authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 17, 2022

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 17, 2022.

