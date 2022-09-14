THE TRUST AND SAFETY PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION & ACTIVEFENCE - A LEADER IN IDENTIFYING ONLINE HARM - FORM KEY NEW PARTNERSHIP, EQUIPPING ONLINE PLATFORMS WITH THE TOOLS AND RESOURCES THEY NEED TO BETTER PROTECT USERS FROM ONLINE HARM

ActiveFence Will Now Provide Insights and Technological Acumen to Help Trust & Safety Teams – At Companies of All Sizes – With Scalability and Industry Best Practices

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveFence , the leading Trust & Safety tech platform in identifying online harm, confirmed today a partnership with the Trust & Safety Professional Association (TSPA) to provide expertise and technological acumen to Trust & Safety teams at companies so they can better protect users from online harm.

ActiveFence (PRNewsfoto/ActiveFence) (PRNewswire)

TSPA – who works with companies such as Google, Meta, Snapchat, and TikTok – supports the global community of professionals who develop and enforce principles and policies that define acceptable online behavior and content.

As part of this partnership, ActiveFence will provide resources and expertise to enable Trust & Safety teams to be more agile, scalable, and efficient.

ActiveFence's unique and cutting-edge skillset will add immense value to Trust & Safety teams across industries – like social media, streaming, and gaming – tasked with protecting users across multiple formats (imagery, audio, video, and text) and abuse areas including fraud, disinformation, terrorism, extremism, hate speech, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and more.

"With more online threats than ever before, Trust & Safety teams play a crucial role in protecting users and making the internet a safer and more inclusive place," said Inbal Goldberger, VP Trust & Safety at ActiveFence. "TSPA has created the gold standard for what it means to be a Trust & Safety professional, and we look forward to working together and sharing our expertise in Trust & Safety best practices, contextual content moderation, and artificial intelligence to help scale Trust & Safety teams for every company, regardless of size."

"Online harms are evolving rapidly, and trust & safety professionals must be equipped to evolve along with them and meet those threats head-on," said Charlotte Willner, Executive Director at TSPA. "We're delighted to be welcoming the Trust & Safety professionals at ActiveFence to TSPA and look forward to incorporating their experiences and expertise into our community of practice."

TSPA will host the inaugural TrustCon in Palo Alto, California, later this month, convening Trust & Safety teams from leading companies for this inaugural event. At TrustCon, ActiveFence will share research and insights with the aim of creating a safer internet. VP Trust & Safety Goldberger will present strategies for how online platforms can protect users from malicious actors.

ActiveFence

ActiveFence is the leading tool stack for Trust & Safety teams. By relying on ActiveFence's end-to-end solution, Trust & Safety teams can keep users safe from the widest spectrum of online harms, unwanted content, and malicious behavior, including child safety, disinformation, fraud, hate speech, terror, nudity, and more.

Using cutting-edge AI and subject-matter experts to continuously collect, analyze, and contextualize data, ActiveFence ensures that customers are always two steps ahead of bad actors. As a result, Trust & Safety teams can be proactive and provide maximum protection to users across a multitude of abuse areas, in 95+ languages.

Backed by leading Silicon Valley investors like CRV and Norwest, ActiveFence has raised $100M to date; employs 300+ people worldwide; and has contributed to the online safety of billions of users worldwide.

TSPA

TSPA is a non-partisan membership association that supports the global community of professionals who develop and enforce principles and policies that define acceptable behavior and content online.

