Millig Design Build invited to speak at the 2022 I2SL Annual Conference and Technology Fair

PORTLAND, Ore, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millig Design Build, an expert in complex decarbonization retrofits, has announced that Lauren Donley, the company's Vice President, and Colton Heaps, the company's Director of Engineering, will be speakers at this year's International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories Conference and Technology Fair, October 16-19, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The I2SL Annual Conference and Technology Fair is the world's leading international conference focused on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in laboratories and related facilities. Lauren Donley and Colton Heaps, PE, will deliver their in-person presentation, 'Accelerating the Journey to Decarbonization' at 10:30 am EDT, Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

"Managing emissions sources in a lab can be much more challenging than managing emissions sources from other commercial buildings," said Colton Heaps, PE, director of engineering, Millig Design Build. "Labs must meet strict environmental conditioning requirements for temperature, relative humidity, air change rate, room pressurization, filtration, and ventilation and sometimes require 24/7 operation."

Millig Design Build's presentation will focus on challenges critical environments, such as laboratories, face in achieving Net Zero carbon emissions and specific steps facilities planning teams can take now to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions and achieve Net Zero by 2050.

"As a design-build firm, Millig is uniquely positioned to decarbonize critical environments like those found in laboratories," said Lauren Donley, vice president, Millig Design Build. "We deliver value far beyond a decarbonization plan. We provide an actionable roadmap for long-term decarbonization, and we're able to immediately design and install the solutions we identify during our initial analysis phase."

About Millig Design Build

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. Our mission is to create environments that promote sustainability, well-being, and opportunity for communities while efficiently delivering best-value solutions for owners. We have offices in Kansas; Colorado; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit www.milligdb.com.

