Sharecare awarded three-year NCQA Accreditation for Wellness and Health Promotion

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has received three-year Wellness and Health Promotion (WHP) Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its lifestyle and disease management interventions, which include Sharecare's coaching programs and RealAge health risk assessment. NCQA Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that purchasers and consumers can use to assess wellness and health promotion programs.

"This latest NCQA Accreditation is a reflection of our team's commitment to empower our clients, their members, and their loved ones to unlock the total value of their health benefits," said Michael Crupain, MD, MPH, senior vice president of clinical operations at Sharecare. "We are proud to be recognized again by the industry's gold standard, and humbled to continue helping at-risk individuals improve their health outcomes through our proprietary RealAge assessment and evidence-based lifestyle and disease management coaching programs."

NCQA's WHP Accreditation comprehensively evaluates key areas of health promotion, including how wellness programs are implemented in the workplace, how services such as health coaching are provided to help eligible individuals develop skills to make healthy choices, and how sensitive health information of eligible individuals is properly safeguarded. Purposely set high to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality, NCQA Accreditation standards are intended to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement. Sharecare's status of Accredited is granted to organizations that have excellent programs for the delivery and improvement of wellness and health promotion programs and that meet or exceed NCQA's rigorous standards.

"NCQA's Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation requires organizations to demonstrate their compliance with well-defined standards and quality measures, said Margaret E. O'Kane, NCQA President. "The NCQA seal will provide employers and consumers with the information they need to choose the best program in their markets."

Sharecare's WHP Accreditation is in addition to the three-year NCQA Population Health Program Accreditation it received for its platform, including programs for coronary artery disease, heart failure, asthma, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. For more information on Sharecare's NCQA-accredited health and well-being platform, including its lifestyle and disease management coaching programs, go to www.sharecare.com/employer.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter@ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

