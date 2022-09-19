Weatherford Hosts the FWRD Conference to Demonstrate Digital Innovation in the Energy Industry

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") announced that it would host FWRD, an evolution of the long-standing WESC digital conference, on September 20th and 21st, 2022. The FWRD conference brings together leading authorities from several customers, technology partners, and technical experts from Weatherford to share perspectives on the industry's trajectory and the increasing role of digitalization and automation.

The conference will showcase critical topics and the challenges Weatherford solves for the global energy industry by harnessing the power and potential of advanced digitalization through integrated workflows that take automation one step closer to complete autonomous control. Keynotes and breakout sessions include integrating multiple manual operations into one automated workflow, maximizing well data to accelerate well delivery and reduce carbon footprint, and more. Discussions will also center the Company's focus on combining competencies and next-generation digital paradigms, such as Industry 4.0, to increase operational efficiency, improve safety, and reduce carbon emissions.

Manoj Nimbalkar, Vice President of Digital Solutions, said, "Weatherford is a key player in bringing digital innovation to the energy industry, in collaboration with our clients and key technology partners. We are excited to showcase our progress in the next-generation digital technologies on our software and automation platforms. Our customers and our teams look forward to collaborating in person at the FWRD conference."

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,500 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 350 operating locations.

