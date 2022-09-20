RMO CONTINUES LOS ANGELES GROWTH, ADDS PASADENA OFFICE

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National probate inheritance dispute law firm, RMO LLP, announced the opening of its Pasadena, California office. The office, which will be led by Senior Attorney Mathew Wrenshall and Founding Partner Scott Rahn, brings RMO's laser focus on estate disputes to the San Gabriel valley, allowing the firm to help even more beneficiaries, heirs, executors, trustees and families through their probate and estate conflicts.

"Whenever clients are going through what likely is one of the most difficult times of their lives, having local professionals who can relate to, connect with and understand the situation from a client's perspective is critical," said Rahn. "Our ability to be a stable and valuable resource for our probate clients and serve our local communities by helping people in need is our pursuit."

Rahn is known for in-depth financial investigations and deftly handling intra-family dynamics and decades-long family friction. He has extensive experience in courts, arbitration, mediation and dispute resolution forums across California as well as in key retirement centers in the United States and through strategic partnerships in international locations. His clients are typically embroiled in inheritance disputes, trust contests, will contests, caregiver undue influence, step-parent undue influence, sibling undue influence, estate administration irregularities, beneficiary bias, trustee misappropriation, accounting irregularities, beneficiary theft, trust investigations, accusations of wrongdoing, fraudulent behavior, and wrongful taking something from an estate.

Mathew Wrenshall handles disputes over contested wills, trusts, and conservatorships in probate court as well as business disputes in a wide variety of contexts, with a focus in the financial services space. Using his lengthy experience as a litigator, Wrenshall works closely with clients to resolve complex disputes that often involve complicated family dynamics. Wrenshall has experience with claims relating to disinheritance, elder abuse, and undue influence, and is experienced at finding creative solutions to what are often fraught and emotional situations.

This year Rahn was recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a "Legal Visionary" and named a "Top Litigator" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He was also ranked by Chambers and Partners and named a "Trailblazers" by The American Lawyer. Rahn earned his JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and his BA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Driven by a commitment to provide relief to people grieving the loss of a loved one, Rahn, Wrenshall and the RMO team collaborate closely with clients, pursuing and defending all types of probate litigation disputes, including claims involving incapacity, incompetence, breach of fiduciary duty, tortious interference with expected inheritance, financial elder abuse, and other similar areas of conflict. Rahn resolves contests, disputes and litigation related to trusts, estates and conservatorships, creating a welcome peace of mind for clients. He represents heirs, beneficiaries, trustees and executors and utilizes his experience to develop and implement strategies that swiftly and cost-effectively address the financial issues, fiduciary duties and emotional complexities underlying trust contests, estates conflicts and probate litigation.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective inheritance dispute services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate litigation involving contested trust, estate, probate, and conservatorship matters. RMO has offices serving clients with probate disputes throughout California, Florida, Texas, Kansas and Missouri. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

