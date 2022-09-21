Delight In Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022

Delight In Wines from Around the Globe with New Advent Calendars for Holiday 2022

Choose Between Two Festive Designs Featuring 24 International Fine Wines

SOUTH NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a must-have for any wine lover this season – the "Cheers Around the World" and "Home for the Holidays" wine advent calendars, each featuring 24 unique delicious mini-bottles sourced from vineyards around the globe. Known to sell out within weeks of launch, the fifth-edition calendars offer two joyful designs that are sure to deliver holiday cheer each day leading up to Christmas.

Cheers Around the World (PRNewswire)

Behind each door of the calendar is a quarter-bottle (187ml) of wine that serves as a daily opportunity to celebrate as well as discover new wines—including classic reds, fresh whites, rosé and even a decadent Port. The grand finale is a half-bottle of fine Prosecco (375ml) to raise a celebratory toast on Christmas Eve.

Crafted with the utmost detail, the 2022 calendar designs include:

Cheers Around the World: This triangular calendar features intricate artwork by renowned illustrator Vincent Moustache, including scenes of holiday traditions across a variety of cultures. Available for purchase at This triangular calendar features intricate artwork by renowned illustrator Vincent Moustache, including scenes of holiday traditions across a variety of cultures. Available for purchase at WSJwine.com/advent

Home for the Holidays: This calendar is presented in a festively decorated English townhouse, replete with finely trimmed trees, wreaths, ribbons and more. Available for purchase at This calendar is presented in a festively decorated English townhouse, replete with finely trimmed trees, wreaths, ribbons and more. Available for purchase at Laithwaites.com/advent

Each calendar retails for $149.99 (plus applicable shipping and taxes). Whether for sharing with friends and family or indulging yourself, order by November 21, 2022 for delivery by December 1, 2022.

About Direct Wines, Inc.

Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries and retailers to help people discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJwine and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. To learn more, visit www.directwinesinc.com.

Home for the Holidays (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Direct Wines, Inc.