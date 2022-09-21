Leading Online Prenatal Brand, Ritual, Expands First Time to Shelves with Whole Foods Market as Exclusive Retailer

Expansion showcases commitment to reducing plastic waste, features 100% recycled packaging

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritual , the personal health brand bringing a new level of transparency to the health and wellness industry, today announced Whole Foods Market as exclusive retailer, marking the brand's first expansion beyond its direct-to-consumer business. Since launching in 2016, Ritual has had more than one million customers, surpassed nine figures in revenue and become one of the leaders in the supplement industry known for its commitment to traceability, openly sharing the science and sourcing behind its products.

"We're on a mission to build the most trusted brand for everyday health, and I can't think of a retailer that has garnered more trust than Whole Foods Market," said Katerina Schneider, Founder and CEO of Ritual. "We've built a standalone profitable business in an era where that has been difficult for many and are thrilled that we're making this first step into wholesale with a strategic retailer we believe is providing the highest quality products."

Ritual has pioneered a new standard of daily multivitamins and supplements that are backed by the first traceable supply chain of its kind, formulated based on thousands of independent research studies, and validated by leading third-party certifications. Its flagship multivitamin, Essential for Women 18+, is US Pharmacopeia (USP) Verified, which is held by less than 1% of supplement companies, Non-GMO Project Verified, has a peer-reviewed and published clinical study and a patent on the technology. Ritual is also one of a few brands in the supplement industry to be a Certified B Corporation, underscoring their commitment to not only thinking about the company's financial health, but the health of people and the planet.

"We're incredibly excited to launch Ritual within Whole Foods Market stores! Ritual has developed a very successful online business, and we're thrilled to be their first retail partner within brick and mortar. In addition, we feel confident that this amazing product will resonate with our customers. We look forward to serving and growing together." Ashley Ronnebaum, Principal Category Merchant

Ritual has a deep commitment to sustainability and will continue to package its multivitamins in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and debut newly designed retail cartons made from 100% post-consumer recycled paper, giving materials a second life rather than going to the landfill. This comes following Ritual's recent announcement to commit to having sustainable packaging across their line by 2025 and an aspiration to be net zero emissions by 2030.

Ritual will be available nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores. The retailer will carry the brand's suite of high-quality daily multivitamins for adult men and women ( Essential for Women 18+ , Essential for Women 50+ , Essential for Men 18+ , Essential for Men 50+ ), their top selling prenatal multivitamin, Essential Prenatal , and their Essential Postnatal multivitamin.

Ritual is a personal health brand bringing a new level of transparency to the health and wellness industry. As a Certified B Corporation, they have pioneered a new standard of high-quality multivitamins and supplements that are backed by science and Made TraceableTM with the first traceable supply chain of its kind. Together with some of the leading scientists, researchers and advisors, Ritual has developed products based on thousands of independent research studies, and now has one of the leading prenatal multivitamins in the U.S. Other interesting facts: Their vegan protein is the first protein to be Informed Protein Certified and is used by elite athletes on the Angel City Football Club. Their flagship multi (for women 18+) has USP verification held by less than 1% of supplement companies, a peer reviewed and published human clinical study, and a patent on the technology. Learn more at Ritual.com .

