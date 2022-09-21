LSEG Integrates CanDeal Pricing into Its Canadian Fixed Income Indexes

FTSE Russell and Refinitiv gain access to Pricing on more than 80,000 Canadian Bonds

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanDeal Data & Analytics ("CanDeal DNA"), the leading provider of Canadian data and information services, has expanded its relationship with LSEG businesses, FTSE Russell and Refinitiv.

CanDeal DNA's proprietary bond pricing is now integrated into all Canadian fixed income indexes of index provider FTSE Russell, and across the content channels of Refinitiv. The addition of 80,000 prices will provide customers of the two LSEG businesses with more accurate pricing for the Canadian bond market, while reinforcing CanDeal DNA as the primary source for Canadian bond pricing.

Paul Bowes , Country Head of FTSE Russell, said:

"CanDeal DNA has been leading the charge in driving best-in-class OTC pricing and analytics Solutions, even amidst the uncertainty that the industry has experienced over the last couple of years. We're very excited to further our relationship with the CanDeal DNA team to bring even greater alignment to the industry for both market data products and enhanced marketplace activity with CanDeal Markets."

David Bull , Head of Fixed Income Data Strategy at LSEG, said:

"It is an exciting time to be expanding our relationship with CanDeal DNA and be an enabler in this positive industry evolution that's currently taking place. Canadian bond markets are experiencing a heavy injection of innovation, which is fostering great efficiency and pricing accuracy. Providing highly integrated fixed income pricing, reference and index data to the market further supports the needs of our Canadian clients."

Andre Craig , President at CanDeal Data & Analytics, said:

"Canadian market participants, especially related to fixed income, are experiencing an increased appetite for data and analytics to help participants better monitor, understand and manage their market exposure and risk. By building upon our strong relationships with FTSE Russell and Refinitiv, we're staying ahead of the industry innovation curve and the needs of the expansive client base of both companies."

About CanDeal Group

CanDeal Group is a leading provider of electronic marketplaces and data services for Canadian dollar debt securities and derivatives. CanDeal Data & Analytics ("CanDeal DNA") delivers the most comprehensive and accurate dealer-sourced OTC content delivering pricing, analytics and reference data to industry market participants, vendor channels and solution providers. CanDeal's Markets division, which accounts for more than 90% of electronic trading in Canada, provides access to a deep pool of liquidity for Canadian government, agency, provincial and corporate bonds, as well as money market instruments and interest rate swaps. CanDeal Markets also delivers Canadian institutional investors with electronic access to liquidity in non-Canadian debt and derivative marketplaces. CanDeal Solutions delivers Issuer and KYC platforms for the Canadian market. CanDeal's stakeholders include BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, TD Securities, and TMX Group. For more information, visit https://candealdna.com/.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure. With over 40,000 customers and 400,000 end users across 190 countries, Refinitiv is powering participants across the global financial marketplace. We provide information, insights, and technology that enable customers to execute critical investing, trading and risk decisions with confidence. By combining a unique open platform with best-in-class data and expertise, we connect people to choice and opportunity – driving performance, innovation and growth for our customers and partners. For more information, visit https://www.refinitiv.com/en .

SOURCE CanDeal