Nachawati Law Group Trial Lawyers Earn Prestigious Super Lawyers Honors

Veteran attorneys in Texas, Minnesota named among the best in mass torts, personal injury, environmental litigation

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Nachawati Law Group trial lawyers have earned recognition in 2022 legal guides compiled by Thomson Reuters/Super Lawyers based on their expertise in mass torts, personal injury and environmental litigation.

Firm lawyers singled out for Super Lawyers honors in 2022 include:

Firm founder Majed Nachawati – Mass Torts. This is Mr. Nachawati's 8th year to earn Texas Super Lawyers recognition. He was previously selected six times to the Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list which honors early and mid-career practitioners.

Henderson's 2nd year on the Texas Super Lawyers list; he was previously recognized four times by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars. Gibbs Henderson – Personal Injury. This is Mr.2nd year on the Texas Super Lawyers list; he was previously recognized four times by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Darren McDowell – Personal Injury. This is Mr. McDowell's 2nd year to earn Texas Super Lawyers recognition; he was previously honored four times by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Steven Schulte – Personal Injury. This is Mr. Schulte's 2nd year on the Texas Super Lawyers list; he was previously selected four times by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

Gale Pearson – Environmental Litigation. This is Ms. Pearson's 8th year on the Minnesota Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, recognizes no more than the top 5 percent of attorneys in each state. The selection process includes peer nominations, followed by independent research, then peer evaluation by top lawyers in the same practice areas.

Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group has developed a national reputation for representing individuals injured by dangerous and defective products, including cancer-causing chemicals like Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller, talc-based products including Johnson's Baby Powder, and paraquat-based herbicides. The firm has taken on leadership roles in high-profile mass torts and multidistrict litigation to protect communities and public entities from harmful corporate practices, including litigation against makers, distributors and retailers of highly addictive prescription opioid painkillers and chemical manufacturers that have poisoned water supplies with harmful PFAS "forever chemicals."

The Nachawati Law Group represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation, and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. One of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation, the Nachawati Law Group ranks No. 1 nationally in federal court products liability filings over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

