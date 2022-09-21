Nu Skin Scientist Dr. Helen Knaggs Named a Women of the Year Honoree by Utah Business

Dr. Knaggs recognized for her work developing innovative personal care and wellness products

and inspiring younger generations of scientists

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced that Dr. Helen Knaggs, head of global product research and development at Nu Skin, was recognized as one of the 2022 Women of the Year by Utah Business magazine at an awards luncheon held earlier today.

"Helen's research in gene expression and anti-aging has benefited millions of Nu Skin customers who rely on the products that she and her team developed to look, feel and live their best lives," said Dr. Joseph Chang, chief scientific officer at Nu Skin. "In addition to her top-notch research capabilities and leadership, she is also committed to preparing the next generation of cosmetic scientists, giving them the confidence to pursue STEM careers."

With more than 30 years of experience, Knaggs is one of the brightest minds in product research and development. During her 16 years at Nu Skin, Dr. Knaggs' role and expertise has evolved from personal care to also include beauty devices and wellness as she manages a global R&D team of more than 75 culturally and gender-diverse scientists across multiple disciplines. With her expertise in skin and hair biology, she's authored dozens of articles in top scientific publications and is a named contributor on several patents.

Knaggs is particularly passionate about empowering women in both the workplace and the community. At Nu Skin, she chairs the Women Rising employee resource group and acts as a resource to ensure the women of Nu Skin have dedicated peer-to-peer connection groups. Her leadership has been key to Nu Skin's partnership with SheTech, the largest industry-led STEM activation and engagement platform for high school girls, where she works with young women to find mentorship and internship opportunities by leading workshops and events. In addition, she provides opportunities for her team to lead educational webinars and workshops for the Provo Center for Advanced Professional Studies.

She also dedicates her time and expertise to the broader industry, including her current post as the 2022 chair of the committee on scientific affairs for the Society of Cosmetic Chemists. In this role, she supports the execution of scientific activities by both the US and international societies. She previously partnered with Utah's largest university, Utah Valley University, to develop two new "Introduction to Formulation Science" courses.

The Utah Business Women of the Year award recognizes women steadfast in their determination to make the world a better place and the ways they forge new paths for women in the workforce. Dr. Knaggs is one of 17 honorees recognized as part of this year's program. Utah Business highlighted their accomplishments in a recent magazine feature.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

