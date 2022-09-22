Huggies® Creates Limited-Edition T-Shirt Collection to Raise Awareness and Money to Help End Diaper Need

The diaper brand is partnering with designer Kristen Noel Crawley to drive awareness of diaper need in the United States for National Diaper Need Awareness Week

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to essentials for babies, diapers are at the top of the list. Yet, 1 in 31 U.S. families struggle to afford enough diapers to help keep their child's skin clean, dry, and healthy. In their desperation, some parents turn to another wardrobe staple – the T-shirt – as a last resort. To help raise awareness about this heartbreaking reality, Kimberly-Clark's North American Huggies® Brand is 'Taking Back the T-shirt' by partnering with designer, beauty mogul, and mom, Kristen Noel Crawley, to create a limited-edition line of provocative t-shirts to help fight diaper need.

Huggies® teams up with Kristen Noel Crawley to create capsule collection of statement T-shirts to raise awareness of those struggling with diaper need. (PRNewswire)

During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which runs September 24, 2022 to October 2, 2022, consumers can help Huggies® #TakeBacktheTshirt by purchasing a shirt on takebackthetshirt.com. For every T-shirt purchased, Huggies will donate 100% of the T-shirt sales (excluding shipping) to the National Diaper Bank Network for babies in need.

"A T-shirt should never be a diaper for your baby, yet the tragic reality is so many families in our country must turn to this household item as a last resort," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Marketing for Huggies® in North America. "Many people don't realize how prevalent diaper need is in our country, but through this partnership, we have the opportunity to drive awareness of this issue and encourage people to help support families in need so their babies and children can thrive."

Consumers can choose from three shirts that feature Crawley's bold graphic designs that raise awareness of diaper need and serve as a reminder that a T-shirt is an insufficient substitute for a diaper for families struggling with diaper need. It also helps turn the issue into a solution with 100% of the T-shirt sales being donated to the National Diaper Bank Network, which supports hundreds of diaper banks working in local communities across the U.S.

"As a mother, I know no parent should have to stress about how to afford diapers for their baby," said Kristen Noel Crawley, Founder of KNC Beauty. "Working with a brand like Huggies® who is so invested in helping to end diaper need is so important and I hope my limited-edition T-shirts inspire others to help do the same."

"As the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, Huggies® has worked by our side for more than a decade to help get diaper need recognized as a public health issue in the U.S.," said Joanne Goldblum, CEO and founder of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN). "Huggies has donated more than 200 million diapers to NDBN to help support our Network of more than 225 diaper banks throughout the country since 2011. Clean diapers are material basic necessities for every baby and vital to the physical, mental and economic well-being of both children and families. I believe all babies deserve clean diapers. We are grateful to the Huggies® team for their longstanding commitment to helping end diaper need in the U.S."

Help Huggies® #TakeBacktheTshirt by purchasing a shirt at takebackthetshirt.com during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 24, 2022 – October 2, 2022. To learn more about Huggies® products and all they do to support babies and families, please visit Huggies.com, and follow @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies® has been helping parents provide their babies with love, care, and reassurance. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to create special diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies® is dedicated to helping ensure that all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies® is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers. Huggies® is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during, and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-B]

Huggies® teams up with Kristen Noel Crawley to create capsule collection of statement T-shirts to raise awareness of those struggling with diaper need. (PRNewswire)

Huggies® teams up with Kristen Noel Crawley to create capsule collection of statement T-shirts to raise awareness of those struggling with diaper need. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation